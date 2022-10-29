Americans Face Wichita in Home Opener

October 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) face the Wichita Thunder tonight in the home opener at CUTX Event Center. The Americans split the opening last weekend dropping a 4-3 decision to the Tulsa Oilers last Friday night and bouncing back with a 5-3 win in Wichita last Saturday. Puck drop this evening is at 7:05 pm CST.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:30 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: Sunday, October 30th at 2:05 pm

Mikael Robidoux Dealt Big Suspension: Allen Americans forward Mikael Robidoux was suspended for 14 games this week by the ECHL for an incident leaving the ice that occurred in last Saturday's 5-3 win in Wichita. He is not eligible to return to the Americans lineup until December 4th when the Americans host the Rapid City Rush. Robidoux was signed as a free agent this offseason.

Asuchak Given Two-Game Suspension:Allen's Spencer Asuchak has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions while serving as a non-uniform assistant coach at 19:29 of the second period. Asuchak will miss both games against Wichita this weekend.

Flodell Returned by Ottawa: Americans goalie Logan Flodell, property of the Ottawa Senators, was recalled earlier this week by Ottawa and assigned to their AHL affiliate Belleville. Flodell was reassigned to Allen by Ottawa yesterday, and will serve as the backup goalie in tonight's game against Wichita.

Saucerman Off to Fast Start: Americans defenseman Colton Saucerman leads the team in goals and points through two games this season. Saucerman scored twice last weekend, both goals coming in the Americans 5-3 win in Wichita.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 0-0-0

Away: 1-1-0

Overall: 1-1-0

Last 10: 1-1-0

Allen Americans Stats:

Goals: (2) Colton Saucerman

Assists: (2) Colton Saucerman

Points: (4) Colton Saucerman

+/-: (+2) Zach Pochiro

PIM: (19) Mikael Robidoux

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 1-1-0

Road: 0-0-0

Overall: 1-1-0

Last 10: 1-1-0

Wichita Thunder Stats:

Goals: (2) Brayden Watts

Assists: (3) Barret Kirwin

Points: (4) Brayden Watts

+/-: (+3) Barret Kirwin

PIM: (10) Zack Hoffman

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.