Everblades Shutout Icemen in Home Opener

ESTERO, Fla. - In front of a sold out, standing room only crowd, Cam Johnson pitched his first shutout of the season to help the Florida Everblades defeat the Jacksonville Icemen 2-0 in their home opener.

Johnson stopped all 28 shots after watching the 2022 Kelly Cup banner be raised to the rafters at Hertz Arena, outdueling his tandem partner from that championship team, Parker Gahagen. Cole Moberg and Brandon Hickey each scored their first goals with Florida in the second period to pick up the win. Dominic Franco and Cam Morrison each gathered a pair of helpers in the win.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

No scoring

2nd Period

9:52 Florida C. Moberg 1 (D. Franco, C. Morrison)

18:31 Florida B. Hickey 1 (D. Franco, C. Morrison)

3rd Period

No scoring

GOALTENDERS

JAX - Parker Gahagen, 24 Saves

FLA - Cam Johnson, 28 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal - Jacksonville 28, Florida 26

Power Plays - Jacksonville 0/4, Florida 0/4

Shorthanded Goals - Jacksonville 0, Florida 0

Penalties (Minutes) - Jacksonville 10 (23), Florida 9 (32)

NEWS AND NOTES

The Everblades won their home opener.

Cam Johnson earned his seventh ECHL shutout.

Bobo Carpenter had a two-game goal streak snapped.

The Everblades have now won two straight while the Icemen have lost their last two games.

Michael Neville was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct at 1:48 of the first period.

NEXT GAME

The Florida Everblades will host a rematch with the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. It's the first of two meetings between the two teams at Hertz Arena next week, as they will face off again the next night at 7:00 p.m.

The Florida Everblades are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Florida Panthers and the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

