Everblades Shutout Icemen in Home Opener
October 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - In front of a sold out, standing room only crowd, Cam Johnson pitched his first shutout of the season to help the Florida Everblades defeat the Jacksonville Icemen 2-0 in their home opener.
Johnson stopped all 28 shots after watching the 2022 Kelly Cup banner be raised to the rafters at Hertz Arena, outdueling his tandem partner from that championship team, Parker Gahagen. Cole Moberg and Brandon Hickey each scored their first goals with Florida in the second period to pick up the win. Dominic Franco and Cam Morrison each gathered a pair of helpers in the win.
BOX SCOREHIGHLIGHTS
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Period
No scoring
2nd Period
9:52 Florida C. Moberg 1 (D. Franco, C. Morrison)
18:31 Florida B. Hickey 1 (D. Franco, C. Morrison)
3rd Period
No scoring
GOALTENDERS
JAX - Parker Gahagen, 24 Saves
FLA - Cam Johnson, 28 Saves
TEAM STATISTICS
Shots on Goal - Jacksonville 28, Florida 26
Power Plays - Jacksonville 0/4, Florida 0/4
Shorthanded Goals - Jacksonville 0, Florida 0
Penalties (Minutes) - Jacksonville 10 (23), Florida 9 (32)
NEWS AND NOTES
The Everblades won their home opener.
Cam Johnson earned his seventh ECHL shutout.
Bobo Carpenter had a two-game goal streak snapped.
The Everblades have now won two straight while the Icemen have lost their last two games.
Michael Neville was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct at 1:48 of the first period.
NEXT GAME
The Florida Everblades will host a rematch with the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. It's the first of two meetings between the two teams at Hertz Arena next week, as they will face off again the next night at 7:00 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
Stay up to date by following the Florida Everblades on Social Media with all the latest news, scores and promotions on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tiktok, and Twitter.
The Florida Everblades are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Florida Panthers and the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.
