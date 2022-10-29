ECHL Transactions - October 29
October 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 29, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Brian Bowen, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jake Theut, G returned from loan to Cleveland
Allen:
Add Logan Flodell, G assigned by Belleville
Delete Anthony D'Aloisio, G released as EBUG
Florida:
Add Cole Moberg, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve
Add Jake Elmer, F activated from reserve
Delete Frank Hora, D placed on reserve
Delete Joe Gatenby, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jake Hamacher, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Whelan, F recalled by Hartford
Kalamazoo:
Add Josh Victor, D activated from reserve
Delete Daniel D'Amico, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Josh Boyko, G activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Bussi, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Chad Pietroniro, F/D activated from reserve
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Brett Ouderkirk, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Eric Cooley, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Delete Blake Murray, F recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Orlando:
Add Shawn Element, F assigned by Syracuse
Add Brayden Guy, F assigned by Springfield
Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Zach Court, F activated from reserve
Delete Keanu Yamamoto, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Kade Phipps, G added as EBUG
Add John Albert, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve
Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Worcester:
Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve
Delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve
