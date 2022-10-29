ECHL Transactions - October 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 29, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Brian Bowen, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jake Theut, G returned from loan to Cleveland

Allen:

Add Logan Flodell, G assigned by Belleville

Delete Anthony D'Aloisio, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Add Cole Moberg, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve

Add Jake Elmer, F activated from reserve

Delete Frank Hora, D placed on reserve

Delete Joe Gatenby, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jake Hamacher, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Whelan, F recalled by Hartford

Kalamazoo:

Add Josh Victor, D activated from reserve

Delete Daniel D'Amico, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Josh Boyko, G activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Bussi, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Chad Pietroniro, F/D activated from reserve

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Brett Ouderkirk, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Eric Cooley, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Delete Blake Murray, F recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Orlando:

Add Shawn Element, F assigned by Syracuse

Add Brayden Guy, F assigned by Springfield

Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Zach Court, F activated from reserve

Delete Keanu Yamamoto, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Kade Phipps, G added as EBUG

Add John Albert, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve

Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Worcester:

Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve

Delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve

