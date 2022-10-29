K-Wings Blank Walleye, Improve to .500 on Orange Ice

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (2-2-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, built a 2-0 lead and rode the back of Evan Cormier (2-0-0-0), who survived 39 shots by the Toledo Walleye (2-1-0-0) on Saturday to win in shutout fashion on 'Orange Ice' at Wings Event Center.

Cormier put on a show in front of almost 3,500 fans, as he stopped shot after shot down the stretch, including 16 in the third period. He also helped lead the K-Wings penalty kill to a perfect 2-2 performance.

For the second night in a row, Kalamazoo scored in the first two minutes of the game as Max Humitz (1) scored at the 1:06 mark on a beautiful 2-on-1 conversion. Erik Bradford (2) first chipped the puck to Logan Lambdin (1) in the K-Wings zone, and Lambdin went all the way down the left side of the ice to pull Toledo's goaltender out of position and fired a pass to Humitz crashing the crease.

Mason McCarty (2) then finished off his own leftovers to make it 2-0 at the 4:47 mark of the second. McCarty fired the initial shot from the slot and cleaned up the rebound. Brandon Saigeon (3) and Jeremy Masella (1) picked up assists on McCarty's insurance goal.

The K-Wings finished 2-1 on the week and improved to .500 on Cormier's fifth career shutout.

Kalamazoo and Toledo will meet again this Friday at 7:00 p.m. EDT at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings will be hosting their annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Bronson. It will also be a $3 Friday. Come join us for $3 beers, hot dogs and sodas. There will also be a specialty jersey auction immediately following the game. Tickets are going fast, click HERE to secure your seat.

