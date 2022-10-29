Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays (7:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-1-1-0) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (3-0-0-0)

October 29, 2022 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #4

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Tyler Hascall (8)

Linesmen: Shane Gustafson (87), Brandon Grillo (81)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (Analyst) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS STINGRAYS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (0-1-0-0) Home: (0-1-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

October 28, 2022 - Greenville 1 vs South Carolina 4

Next Meeting:

December 9, 2022 - Greenville at South Carolina

All-Time Record:

(73-71-16)

QUICK BITS

FIGHT NIGHT FRIDAY:

Two goals in the first period of last night's game against the Stingrays were too much to overcome as the Rabbits dropped a 4-1 decision. Penalties were everywhere with multiple fights breaking out throughout the game. The lone goal for the Rabbits came as a power-play tally for Nikita Pavlychev. The goal is the third power-play goal in as many games for the Swamp Rabbits this season.

SCOUTING THE STINGRAYS:

After a last place finish a season ago, the Stingrays are changing course at the start of this season. They enter today's match with a 3-0 record, leading the league in offensive goals scored, as well as defensive goals allowed.

TURNING TO TANNER:

As the Rabbits came out victorious last Sunday afternoon, fans were quick to notice newcomer Tanner Eberle. After a slower than expected start in the season opener, Eberle kickstarted his scoring on Sunday, contributing two goals, one of which came on the power-play, to help defeat the Admirals. He will look to continue last games success against the top defense in the league this weekend and a penalty-kill that has gone 6 for 6 through two games.

POWER-PLAY PAVS:

Nikita Pavlychev netted a power-play goal in the 2nd period on Friday night, capturing his second goal of the season. The goal broke the Stingrays perfect penalty kill record, where they were previously 6/6. The Rabbits have scored a power-play goal in each game to begin the season.

RIVALRY RENEWED:

If you need proof of a rivalry, Friday night was a great example. A bitter tension between both teams led to 76 penalty minutes combined, where there were three fights in the second period alone. Justin Nachbaur emerged as the clear leader in penalty minutes for the Rabbits in large part to dropping his gloves twice on Friday Night.

MIKEY MONEY:

Goaltender Michael McNiven had a strong outing in his first game for the Rabbits, securing a win in front of the home crowd on Sunday afternoon. He posted a 0.938 save percentage, stopping 30 shots on 32 attempts. Based on what Head Coach Andrew Lord scripted last weekend, McNiven may see a start against South Carolina alongside fellow backstop David Hrenak.

BRETT'S BACK:

Brett Kemp, Greenville's third leading scorer from a season ago, returned to the Rabbits on Monday, being assigned from the Ontario Reign. The 22-year old dropped 37 points in 30 games and earned Player of the Week honors in January. Andrew Lord praised Kemp as a "dynamic" forward with two-way abilities in his mid-week media availability.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

The Rabbits take to the road for the first time of the season, heading to Atlanta. The Gladiators are entering the weekend with a 1-2 record, allowing 11 goals in the first three contests.

