Mariners Drop Six on Admirals in Bounce Back Win

October 29, 2022







NORFOLK, VA - The Mariners scored three goals in the first period and three in the second on their way to a 6-1 blowout of the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night at the Norfolk Scope Arena. Six different players found the net in the Mariners biggest offensive performance of the early season. Keltie Jeri-Leon and Mitch Fossier led the charge with two points each.

It didn't take long for the Mariners to open the scoring as Keltie Jeri-Leon struck at the 2:00 mark of the first period. After Thomas Vomacka kicked out Josh McKechney's initial shot, Jeri-Leon pounced on the rebound from the right circle to give Maine the early lead. Norfolk answered quickly when Tag Bertuzzi finished a cross crease feed from Aidan Brown at 3:19 to tie it up. Nick Master restored the Maine lead with a wrist shot from the left wing at 8:36, and the Mariners never looked back. Reid Stefanson added his first goal of the season late in the period thanks to more hard work from Jeri-Leon.

Nick Jermain scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season to open proceedings in the second period at 2:11, with Cam Askew setting him up on an impressive toe drag pass in the slot. The Admirals then made a goalie swap, replacing Vomacka with Cale Morris, who allowed two more. Defenseman Gabriel Chicoine blasted one home from the point at 8:44, helped by Fossier's screen, and Pat Shea netted an unassisted tally at 13:55 to bring the score to 6-1. The Mariners outshot the Admirals 14-3 in the middle frame.

The third period was marked by penalties as two separate incidents at 6:11 and 11:46 sent several players to the box, but no further scoring occurred. The Mariners finished 5 for 5 on the penalty kill in the game, going 0 for 4 on the power play. In goal, Francois Brassard picked up his first win of the season, stopping 15 of 16 Admirals shots. The Mariners improved to 3-2-0 on the early season, as Norfolk fell to 1-4-0.

