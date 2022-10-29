Liwiski Tallies First Pro Goal in Overtime Loss at Allen

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita hit the road for the first time this season on Saturday night, losing in overtime to Allen, 2-1, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Mark Liwiski recorded his first goal as a pro and Evan Buitenhuis stopped 34 shots in the losing effort.

Allen got the scoring started midway through the first period when Hank Crone redirected a shot from Zach Pochiro and made it 1-0.

Late in the second, Liwiski got behind the defense and was tripped up near the slot. He had enough room to warrant a penalty shot. The rookie forward came down on his attempt, made a stick fake and slid a backhand past Luke Peressini. As the Allen netminder leaned to his left, he kicked the post off its pegs and the puck went over the goal line. The official immediately signaled it as a good goal.

Allen pushed in the third period and almost took a late lead when Jack Combs got in behind the Thunder blueliners. Buitenhuis made a terrific save to keep it locked up at one. For the first time this season, Wichita would head to overtime.

In the extra session, Jay Dickman created an odd-man chance and nearly ended it with a feed to Jake Wahlin. The Americans countered after the miss and Combs buried the game-winner just 30 seconds into the overtime period for the 2-1. win.

Liwiski scored the Thunder's first penalty shot goal since 2019 and stopped a string of nine-straight unsuccessful penalty shot chances.

Wichita went 0-for-5 on the power play, but held the Americans off the scoresheet on its three opportunities with the man advantage.

The two teams close up the weekend at 2 p.m. tomorrow at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

