Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, October 29 at 7:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they complete a two-game series in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits with a 7:05 p.m. battle at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Following last night's victory, South Carolina and Greenville will match up for nine more bouts this season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays expanded their season-opening win streak to three straight contests following a 4-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday night. Ryan Scarfo and Jonny Evans got the scoring started in the first period before Greenville struck back on a power play early in the second frame. Tarek Baker increased his goal streak to three straight contests before Matt Anderson's second power play tally of the year sealed the deal in the third period. Tyler Wall made 21 saves on 22 shots to earn a win in his Stingrays' debut.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 89-46-16-11 in 162 all-time regular-season meetings with the Swamp Rabbits. This season, the two teams will square off a total of 10 times with the Stingrays already winning the first contest on Friday. With the win, South Carolina has now won four of their last five in the series dating back to last season.

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL

The Stingrays have now started 3-0 for only the fifth time in the team's 30-year history, tying the start of the 2019-20 season. Next up, the 1996-97 and 2017-18 teams each started the season winning their first four games. In 2002, the Stingrays won the first six games of the season before taking a loss. South Carolina looks to keep the ball rolling heading into tonight's contest.

BAND OF BROTHERS

The Stingrays' locker room has found a way to bond rather quickly and form a family-like atmosphere. It has shown on the ice with every player having each other's backs. In Friday's matchup against Greenville, multiple scrums broke out in defense of another teammate. Chaz Reddekopp, Evan Wardley, Benton Maass, Ryan Scarfo, and more all jumped in to protect teammates they felt were wronged.

SOMETHING'S BAKING

Tarek Baker has had a remarkable start to his professional hockey career, leading all rookies with six points on three goals and three assists through the first three games of the year. A two-way centerman, Baker is crucial in the faceoff dot and makes sure his defense comes first, leading to a league-best +7-rating as well.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

Atlanta at South Carolina - Saturday, November 5 at 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina - Sunday, November 6 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville - Tuesday, November 8 at 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Friday, November 11 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando - Tuesday, November 15 at 7:05 p.m.

