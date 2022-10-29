A Second Game in Less Than 24 Hours against the Growlers

The Lions face the Newfoundland Growlers for the second time in less than 24 hours this afternoon. Head coach Eric Bélanger and his players will be looking to give their fans a home-ice victory for the first time this season as the Lions have a 0-2-1 record at Colisée Vidéotron. To do so, Trois-Rivières will have to find a way to minimize the Growlers scoring chances as the defence has allowed five or more goals in the last three games. The Lions will be motivated to avenge last night's 6-3 loss, which should add extra juice to today's game.

Players to watch

The Lions' Anthony Beauregard has three goals and two assists in five games this season. Number 92 will be looking to continue his hot streak, having scored a goal in each of the team's last three games.

Growlers forward Isaac Johnson is having an outstanding start to the season with five goals and four assists in only four games.

