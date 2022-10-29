ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Trois-Rivières Lariviere fined, suspended

Trois-Rivières Nicolas Lariviere has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #37, Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, on Oct. 27.

Lariviere is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a boarding infraction at 18:08 of the third period.

Lariviere will miss Trois-Rivières' game vs. Newfoundland today (Oct. 29).

Idaho's Knierim fined, suspended

Idaho's Willie Knierim has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #32, Utah at Idaho, on Oct. 28.

Knierim was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing under Rule #45.5 at 13:01 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Kneriem will miss Idaho's game vs. Utah tonight (Oct. 29).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

