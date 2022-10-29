Indy Claims First Win In Reading Series

October 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







READING - The Fuel headed to Reading for back-to-back games against the Royals where they looked to extend their win streak. In game one of the set, they did just that with a final score of 3-1.

The Royals took control early in the game with few shots on goal, but weren't able to get anything past Fuel goaltender Mitchell Weeks. Each team respectively had three power play opportunities, but nobody was able to capitalize on them and the first period ended scoreless.

The Fuel came out hot for the second period starting on the power play. Just 35 seconds into the middle frame, Jan Mandat got Indy on the board. Seven minutes later, after a huge series of saves by Weeks, Yvan Mongo was able to tie it up for Reading. Late in the period, Chase Lang took a double minor penalty for high-sticking, but after a great turnover in the neutral zone, Mitchell Hoelscher got his first goal of the season while the Fuel were killing off their own penalty. The period then expired with Indy on top 2-1.

The third period started with Reading still on a power play, but the Fuel were able to kill it off and hold the score right down to the last minute of regulation. Indy's Weeks remained steadfast in the Fuel's net with some highlight reel saves that kept the Royals' score down at just one. Captain Keoni Texeira was credited with scoring the empty net goal, putting away the game for Indy with a final score of 3-1.

The Fuel's pair of Mitchell's claimed two stars of the game as Mitchell Hoelscher scored the game-winning goal and Mitchell Weeks stopped 28 shots.

Indy is now 3-0 to start their season and will face off with the Royals again tomorrow at 3 p.m. in Reading.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.