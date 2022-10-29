Growlers Grapple Lions 3-1
October 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers extended their win streak to five games with a resolute 3-1 victory over the Trois-Riviéres Lions on Saturday evening at the Colisée Vidéotron.
Luke Cavallin made 30 saves to secure an impressive win in his second Growlers start, while Zach Solow picked up two goals and Axel Rindell notched the game winner, an end-to-end highlight reel goal in the opening minute of the 3rd period.
Newfoundland continue their five-game road trip on Wednesday night when they visit the Worcester Railers with a 8:35 NL time puck drop.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - L. Cavallin
2. TR - R. McKay
3. NFL - Z. Solow
