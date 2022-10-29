Jake Kupsky Post Shutout In Victory Over Grizzlies

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads earned their first shutout of the season taking down Utah 4-0 Saturday night in front of 4,373 at the Idaho Central Arena.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2022 | 7:10 p.m.

After a scoreless first period the steelheads would break things open with a pair of goals 2:53 apart from one another thanks to Colton Kehler and Jade Miller with just six minutes to play in the frame. 67 seconds into the third Ryan Dmowski would strike for his team leading fifth score of the year to increase the lead to 3-0. Miday through the final frame Jack Becker scored his first of the year and Jake Kupsky would make 23 saves for his fifth ECHL shutout.

SCORING

- 2nd, 14:15 | 1-0, IDH GOAL: Ty Pelton-Byce flung the puck from the center ice logo to the left-wing wall where Patrick Kudla retrieved it. Colton Kehler raced down the high slot and directed the puck past Parik.

- 2nd, 17:08 | 2-0, IDH GOAL: Jade Miller drove down the left-wing wall and from below the left dot through it through the crease finding the back of the net.

- 3rd, 1:07 | 3-0, IDH GOAL: Patrick Kudla slid the puck to Ty Pelton-Byce below the left circle and then Pelton-Byce slid it across the crease where Dmowski banged it home.

- 3rd, 11:06 | 4-0 GOAL: Matt Register flipped the puck out of his own end where Colton Kehler met it on the right-wing wall. Kehler gained entry into the offensive zone down the right-wing side and dropped the puck back from Jack Becker. Becker leaned into a wrist shot from the high slot and fired it bar down.

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-2 on the power-play while Utah finished 0-for-3.

- Steelheads outshot the Grizzlies 25-23.

- Idaho is (1-1-0-0) vs. Utah this season.

- Adam Scheel (INJ), Wade Murphy (INJ), Jordan Timmons (IR), Michael Pastujov (IR), Darren Brady (INJ), Matt Stief (IR), and Dawson Barteaux (INJ) did not play for Idaho.

- Jake Kupsky made 23 saves in his first start of the season recording his fourth Steelheads shutout and fifth ECHL shutout.

- Colton Kehler finished with a goal and an assist and has registered points in all four games this season.

- Jack Becker scored his first goal of the season and also finished with an assist for his first multi-point game of his career.

- Ty Pelton-Byce tallied two assists and leads the club with six in four games.

- Patrick Kudla collected two assists.

- Ryan Dmowski notched his team leading fifth goal of the year.

THREE STARS

1) Colton Kehler

2) Jake Kupsky

3) Jack Becker

TEAM RECORDS:

Idaho: (3-1-0-0, 6pts)

Utah: (2-2-0-0, 4pts)

UP NEXT

The Steelheads will host the Rapid City Rush this upcoming Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:10 p.m. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

