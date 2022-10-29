Third Period Blitz Gets Cyclones Win in Home Opener

October 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release









Cincinnati Cyclones celebrate win

(Cincinnati Cyclones) Cincinnati Cyclones celebrate win(Cincinnati Cyclones)

Cincinnati, OH- Four goals in a 4:10 span during the third period helped the Cyclones complete a rally in their home opener, topping the Iowa Heartlanders 5-2 in front of 6,427 fans inside Heritage Bank Center Saturday night.

- Iowa got out to a 2-0 lead following a power play goal late in the first from rookie Kevin Conley and a second period breakaway by fellow first year pro, Tommy Parrottino. Iowa's first goal ended a stretch of 196:17 that the Cyclones had not fallen behind in a game. It is the longest stretch of time without trailing to start a season in franchise history.

- The Cyclones responded past the midway point of period two. While on a power play, Jalen Smereck shot a puck from the deep slot that was collected by Justin Vaive. The Cyclones captain turned and tucked the puck underneath Connor O'Brien to cut the deficit in half.

- After killing a penalty to start the third, the Cyclones opened the floodgates in their rally cry, beginning with a game-tying redirection from Matt Berry. The elite forward got his stick on a knuckling puck shot by Sean Allen that went five hole to knot the game at two.

- Louie Caporusso gave the Cyclones their go-ahead goal after being sent on a breakaway by Berry. Caporusso's initial shot was stopped, but the veteran center collected his rebound to slam into the goal.

- Arvin Atwal's first goal as a Cyclone since 2019 came just 18 seconds after Caporusso, as the defenseman planted himself in front of the net to get a pass from Emmett Sproule to make it 4-2.

- A power play tally by Lincoln Griffin put the game on ice when a one-timer from the right circle was blasted by O'Brien, making it 5-2 Cincinnati.

- Beck Warm was excellent in goal again for Cincinnati, stopping 30 of 32 shots. He has stopped 100 of 105 shots faced so far this season.

- The 'Clones look to go 5-0 on the new year with a Tuesday morning game against the Fort Wayne Komets. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30am at Heritage Bank Center.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.