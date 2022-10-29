Chicago Wolves Recall Cooley and Murray from Norfolk

October 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced that forwards Eric Cooley and Blake Murray have been recalled by AHL's Chicago Wolves.

In addition, the Admirals have signed forward Brett Ouderkirk to a standard player contract (SPC).

Cooley played in four games with the Admirals and scored his first professional goal on October 28 against the Maine Mariners. The Pennsylvania native played his fifth year of collegiate hockey at Ohio State, where he posted 10 points in 35 games. He spent four years at Niagara University playing in a minimum of 21 games in each of his four seasons. Cooley signed his first professional contract with Chicago in the summer.

Murray played in four games as well, posting two goals both against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on October 23. Murray has 16 goals in 68 career games with the Admirals. He was fifth on the team in points during the 2021-22 season where he finished with 35 points (14g, 21a). He is currently under contract with the Carolina Hurricanes and will be playing in his first regular-season action with the Wolves.

Ouderkirk, 25, joins the Admirals after lighting up the scoresheet in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) through three games with the Knoxville Ice Bears. The Ontario native posted six points in those contests (4g, 2a). He signed an amateur tryout contract with the Admirals in September but did not make the team out of Training Camp. Ouderkirk completed his four-year collegiate career at Norwich University (NCAA-DIII) in 2021-22. In his freshman season, he had 28 points in 29 games, which was second-best on the team. He was named to the NEHC All-Rookie Team and also won a conference championship. He would finish his career on a high note in 2021-22, posting 21 points in 23 games (12g, 9a) and was the club's assistant captain.

