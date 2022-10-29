Heartlanders Fall in Road Game at Cincinnati
October 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders fell, 5-2, to the Cincinnati Cyclones Saturday at Heritage Bank Center.
Beck Warm made 30 saves to defeat Iowa. Cincinnati scored four in the third period and five unanswered goals to erase a 2-0 deficit.
Iowa scored first with a power-play goal from Kevin Conley, his team-best third goal of the season. James Sanchez curved the pass to Conley at the high slot. With two seconds to go on the 5-on-4, Conley sniped top shelf through traffic to beat the goaltender. Nolan Orzeck earned his second career assist. Iowa outshot Cincinnati, 12-11 in the first.
Iowa took a 2-0 edge five minutes into the second with the first pro goal from Tommy Parrottino. Sprung on a breakaway, Parrottino accelerated by two defenders to the left slot and put it top shelf over the shoulder.
Cincinnati received a Justin Vaive goal to make the score 2-1 in the second half of the second period before the four-goal outburst in the final frame sealed the game for the Cyclones.
The Heartlanders travel to Wheeling Sunday at 3:10 p.m. to continue a four-game road trip.
Iowa returns home Nov. 6 at 2:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena vs. division foe Fort Wayne. Iowa is also home on Sun., Nov. 20 for SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon Day presented by Advance Auto Parts. View the team's full promo schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.
Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 29, 2022
- Third Period Blitz Gets Cyclones Win in Home Opener - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Everblades Shutout Icemen in Home Opener - Florida Everblades
- Indy Claims First Win In Reading Series - Indy Fuel
- Rabbits Cruise Past Stingrays in 9-3 Blowout - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Fall to Railers in Front of 5,168 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Blank Walleye, Improve to .500 on Orange Ice - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Fall for the First Time this Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Fall in Road Game at Cincinnati - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Drop Six on Admirals in Bounce Back Win - Maine Mariners
- An Honorable Performance That Unfortunately Ended in a 3 to 1 Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Grapple Lions 3-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - October 29 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Face Wichita in Home Opener - Allen Americans
- Royals Host Indy in Home Opener, Block Party at 3 p.m. - Reading Royals
- Wichita Heads on Its First Road Trip Tonight at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, October 29 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Ready for Home Opener - Florida Everblades
- A Second Game in Less Than 24 Hours against the Growlers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Chicago Wolves Recall Cooley and Murray from Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- A Game to Forget for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Parik, Defense Shines in Utah's 2-1 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Heartlanders Fall in Road Game at Cincinnati
- Heartlanders Start Road Trip with 6-3 Loss at Kalamazoo
- Heartlanders Draw Best Crowd in Team History in Season Opener vs. Idaho
- Heartlanders Draw Best Crowd in Team History in Season Opener vs. Idaho
- G Motte Assigned to Heartlanders