Heartlanders Fall in Road Game at Cincinnati

Cincinnati, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders fell, 5-2, to the Cincinnati Cyclones Saturday at Heritage Bank Center.

Beck Warm made 30 saves to defeat Iowa. Cincinnati scored four in the third period and five unanswered goals to erase a 2-0 deficit.

Iowa scored first with a power-play goal from Kevin Conley, his team-best third goal of the season. James Sanchez curved the pass to Conley at the high slot. With two seconds to go on the 5-on-4, Conley sniped top shelf through traffic to beat the goaltender. Nolan Orzeck earned his second career assist. Iowa outshot Cincinnati, 12-11 in the first.

Iowa took a 2-0 edge five minutes into the second with the first pro goal from Tommy Parrottino. Sprung on a breakaway, Parrottino accelerated by two defenders to the left slot and put it top shelf over the shoulder.

Cincinnati received a Justin Vaive goal to make the score 2-1 in the second half of the second period before the four-goal outburst in the final frame sealed the game for the Cyclones.

The Heartlanders travel to Wheeling Sunday at 3:10 p.m. to continue a four-game road trip.

Iowa returns home Nov. 6 at 2:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena vs. division foe Fort Wayne. Iowa is also home on Sun., Nov. 20 for SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon Day presented by Advance Auto Parts. View the team's full promo schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

