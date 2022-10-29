Blades Ready for Home Opener

ESTERO, Fla.- The Florida Everblades will raise their 2022 Kelly Cup Banner celebrating last season's championship before puck drop at Hertz Arena against the Jacksonville Icemen on October 29th at 7:00 p.m.

Florida swept Jacksonville 4-0 in the second round en route to their Kelly Cup win last season, the franchise's second in their history. The Icemen only scored three goals in the series, all of them in a 5-3 loss at Hertz Arena in game two. The Everblades went 3-2-2-3 against the Icemen during the regular season.

The Everblades started their season 1-1-0-0 with a split set against the Atlanta Gladiators. Florida dropped the season opener 4-2 on October 21st before responding the next night with a 5-3 win. Veteran Joe Pendenza and rookie Oliver Chau are tied for the team lead with three points, while forward Bobo Carpenter holds the most goals for Florida with two.

Jacksonville comes to Estero sporting a 2-1-0-0 record to start the season. They began the year with two wins against the Orlando Solar Bears before losing in Orlando 6-2 on Wednesday.

Florida went 19-13-1-3 at Hertz Arena last season.

The doors open at 6 p.m. with a tailgate party in the Hertz arena parking lot starting at 5 p.m. The first 2,000 fans through the door will receive a mini Kelly Cup banner courtesy of Michelob Ultra. During the first period intermission, kids are free to trick or treat through the suites courtesy of Waste Pro.

