Thunder Drop Another to Mariners, 3-1

December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - Brooklyn Kalmikov scored twice as the Maine Mariners defeated the Adirondack Thunder 3-1 in front of the sixth sellout crowd of over 4,840 at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.

After no scoring in the first period, Brooklyn Kalmikov fired in a pass from Carter Johnson at 9:49 of the middle frame. The goal was Kalmikov's seventh of the year from Johnson and Patrick Guay and the Mariners took a 1-0 lead.

Ryan Wheeler ignited the Teddy Bear Toss as he scored his fifth of the year on a rebound in front of the net. Sam Ruffin and Dylan Wendt were credited with the assists on Wheeler's goal at 12:48 of the second period to tie the game 1-1.

Right after the cleanup of the stuffed animals, Christian Sarlo put the Mariners back on top as he beat goaltender David Fessenden just 11 seconds later to give Maine a 2-1 lead. The goal was Sarlo's fourth of the year with the lone assist going to Justin Bean at 12:59 of the second period.

Brooklyn Kalmikov scored his second of the game on a breakaway to give the Mariners a 3-1 lead at 16:20 of the second frame as he slid the puck through the legs of David Fessenden. Patrick Guay and Christian Berger were awarded the assists and Adirondack trailed by two after two periods.

The 3-1 score held up as the final. David Fessenden stopped 21 of 24 shots in the loss.

