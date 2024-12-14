Thunder Drop Another to Mariners, 3-1
December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Brooklyn Kalmikov scored twice as the Maine Mariners defeated the Adirondack Thunder 3-1 in front of the sixth sellout crowd of over 4,840 at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.
After no scoring in the first period, Brooklyn Kalmikov fired in a pass from Carter Johnson at 9:49 of the middle frame. The goal was Kalmikov's seventh of the year from Johnson and Patrick Guay and the Mariners took a 1-0 lead.
Ryan Wheeler ignited the Teddy Bear Toss as he scored his fifth of the year on a rebound in front of the net. Sam Ruffin and Dylan Wendt were credited with the assists on Wheeler's goal at 12:48 of the second period to tie the game 1-1.
Right after the cleanup of the stuffed animals, Christian Sarlo put the Mariners back on top as he beat goaltender David Fessenden just 11 seconds later to give Maine a 2-1 lead. The goal was Sarlo's fourth of the year with the lone assist going to Justin Bean at 12:59 of the second period.
Brooklyn Kalmikov scored his second of the game on a breakaway to give the Mariners a 3-1 lead at 16:20 of the second frame as he slid the puck through the legs of David Fessenden. Patrick Guay and Christian Berger were awarded the assists and Adirondack trailed by two after two periods.
The 3-1 score held up as the final. David Fessenden stopped 21 of 24 shots in the loss.
The Thunder return home next Saturday, December 21 against the Reading Royals at 7 p.m. Wear your Ugly Christmas Sweater for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Gunnar's Gear Team Store! Also, fans can enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra.
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
### #ADKThunder
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 14, 2024
- K-Wings Top Fuel Saturday in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Blake Murray Nets Hat-Trick as Atlanta Defeats Greenville on the Road, 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in OT Loss on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Break Franchise Teddy Bear Record In Sell-Out Game - Indy Fuel
- Michaelian, Gabriele Tally Goals in Low-Scoring Win in Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Earn Ninth Straight Win In Victory Against Cyclones - Norfolk Admirals
- Oilers Force Tie Contest In Final Minute, Defeat Idaho In Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Davis Scores in Overtime, Rush Downs Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Rally to Force OT, But Fall in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Émond Holds the Fort - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Grabs Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- All Smiles as Nailers Win 13th in a Row - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Sweep up Thunder Teddy Bear Toss - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Drop Another to Mariners, 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 14 - ECHL
- Mariners Send Stockdale, Willets to Indy - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies Are at Snowy Tahoe for Saturday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Longtime Icemen Forward Derek Lodermeier Returns for Tonight's Game - Jacksonville Icemen
- Abbotsford Recalls Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux from Loan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Charlie Combs' Hockey Journey: Following in Big Brother Jack's Footsteps - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cade Borchardt Earns Second AHL Call-Up to Coachella Valley Firebirds - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City Mavericks Spread Holiday Cheer to Overland Park NICU and Pediatric Families - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Game Notes: December 14, 2024 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Coaching Change - Worcester Railers HC
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled by AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Day: Americans Watching Party Tonight at Northside Drafthouse - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Fall to Norfolk on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Wichita Finishes Series Tonight in Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Drew Deridder Earns Second Shutout of the Season, as Atlanta Takes Down Jacksonville at Home, 3-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Blows Past Rush on Friday the 13th - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.