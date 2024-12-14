Longtime Icemen Forward Derek Lodermeier Returns for Tonight's Game
December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Derek Lodermeier. The longtime Icemen forward is expected to play tonight when the Icemen play host to the Florida Everblades at Vystar Veterans Arena.
Lodermeier, 29, is the Icemen's All-Time leader in games played with 263 games, ranking third in goals scored with 65 and is tied for fourth overall in scoring with former Icemen Ara Nazarian with 132 points.
Prior to his time in Jacksonville, the 6-3, 225-pound forward complied 58 points (18g, 40a) during his four collegiate seasons at the University of Vermont from 2016-2020, while serving as captain during his junior and senior seasons. The Brooklyn Center, MN resident also captained the Brooks Bandits (AJHL) during the 2015-16 season, logging 60 points (26g, 34a).
For ticket or ticket package information, Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
