Cyclones Fall to Norfolk on Friday Night

December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, Va. - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Norfolk Admirals in their first of three contests in Virginia by a final score of 6-1 on Friday night. A hat-trick from Norfolk forward Filip Fornåå Svensson highlighted a six-goal outburst that gave Cincinnati their 13th loss of the regular season.

After a back and forth opening half to the first period, Ryan Chyzowski opened up the scoring for the Admirals. After Cincinnati failed to clear the puck, Chyzowski received a feed from Carson Golder and walked down the slot to beat Jon Gillies on the glove side. His fifth goal of the season made it 1-0, Norfolk.

Less than thirty seconds later, Cincinnati would go on the penalty kill and Denis Smirnov would score to make it 2-0 on a short side shot over the left shoulder of Gillies.

At the 13:04 mark of the opening period, Fornåå Svensson would score his first of three goals to make it 3-0 heading into the intermission. His third goal of the season came on the power play coming off a seeing eye pass from Stepan Timofeyev.

In the second period, Fornåå Svensson would complete his natural hat-trick with two goals in the early stages of the second period. His goals at the 3:35 and 6:34 mark of the middle frame made it five unanswered goals for Norfolk.

Cincinnati responded with one of their own on the power play. A shot from Dante Sheriff was kicked out in front of the crease by goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis and Jacob Frasca pounced on the loose puck. He guided it home to score his third goal of the campaign and score Cincinnati's lone goal of the contest.

Justin Young would round out the scoring with a late goal in the second period and make it 6-1 heading into the third. Vyacheslav Peksa would come in relief of Gillies in the third period and make all six saves thrown his way.

With the loss, the Cyclones fall to 3-13-3-0 in the 2024-25 regular season.

The Cyclones return to Norfolk Scope on Saturday night for the second of three contests against the Admirals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

