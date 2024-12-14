Mariners Sweep up Thunder Teddy Bear Toss

GLENS FALLS, NY - Brooklyn Kalmikov netted two more goals as part of a three-goal second period and a 3-1 Maine Mariners victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena. It was the Mariners third consecutive road victory.

After a scoreless opening period, the middle frame was full of goals - four in total. Maine struck first for the fifth game in a row, as Brooklyn Kalmikov continued his big weekend with his 7th of the season at 9:49 when Carter Johnson found him in front with an impressive feed from behind the Thunder net. About three minutes later, Adirondack's Ryan Wheeler scored on the power play to tie the game, and set off the Thunder's Teddy Bear Toss. The Mariners came out of the toss cleanup and scored immediately, Christian Sarlo tipping in a pass from Justin Bean at 12:59 to put Maine back ahead. Kalmikov netted his second of the period at 16:18, settling a breakaway pass and slipping one between the pads of David Fessenden for a 3-1 Maine advantage.

The Mariners defense alongside netminder Ryan Bischel shut the Thunder down in the third, as Adirondack registered just one shot on goal in the frame. Bischel made 23 saves in the game, earning his seventh win. Fessenden stopped 21/24 in the losing effort.

The Mariners (9-11-2) continue their road trip in Worcester for the final two games before the holiday break, next Saturday and Sunday at DCU Center. They return to home ice on Saturday, December 28th for a "Pajama Party" at 6 PM against Adirondack. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mariners pillowcase. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

