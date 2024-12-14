Worcester Railers HC Announce Coaching Change

December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) and Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers have announced that Bob Deraney has taken on a new role within the organization, Head of Scouting, effective immediately. Nick Tuzzolino has been named Head Coach & General Manager of the Worcester Railers.

"Bob has been a part of the Railers family for a number of years," Myers said. "We can't thank him enough for his dedication and commitment to this organization over the past several seasons. We look forward to him continuing to work with the team in this new role."

Tuzzolino becomes the fifth head coach in Worcester Railers history after serving as General Manager & Associate Head Coach to begin the season. He first came to Worcester in June after he spent the 2023-24 season as assistant coach and director of player development with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. As a defenseman, he played over 500 games professionally between the UHL, IHL, ECHL & American Hockey League from 2007-2023. During his initial retirement, he coached the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the Ontario Junior Hockey League from 2016-20.

"In his time here, Nick has demonstrated his readiness to lead the team both on and off the ice," Myers said. "He has a wealth of experience in dissecting professional systems and working in pro player development. We're excited for him to take the reins and continue his work on bringing a winning culture to Worcester."

