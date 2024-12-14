Charlie Combs' Hockey Journey: Following in Big Brother Jack's Footsteps

South Carolina Stingrays forward Charlie Combs

South Carolina Stingrays forward Charlie Combs

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC- For South Carolina Stingrays forward Charlie Combs, hockey has always been his "main love in life." He remembers starting skating at the age of three and joked that he knew how to hold a hockey stick before he learned how to walk.

The 5'7, 195 lb forward grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, as the youngest of four children. He said his parents, Charlie and Martee, and his older sisters, Jen and Missy, were all great role models, but his biggest role model in hockey was his older brother, Jack Combs.

"My brother was probably the biggest reason I got into hockey. I was at the rink with my brother pretty much my whole childhood, and I think I've had a stick in my hand since birth," he joked.

Jack, eight years Charlie's senior, played 14 seasons of professional hockey, amassing 435 points (189 goals, 246 assists) in 350 career ECHL games, ranking 55th all-time in ECHL scoring. His impressive achievements set a high standard, inspiring Charlie at a young age.

Now an assistant coach at Lindenwood University near their hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, Jack has been a guiding force in Charlie's career. When he reflected on Charlie's early years, Jack recalled, "Obviously, the youngest kid, he kind of gets forced into whatever the older brother wants to do. Charlie actually wanted to play goalie for the first couple of years of playing. We'd play inside with mini sticks, and he'd be in goal while I'd shoot on him. I'm sure he took a couple of bumps and bruises from that. Even in his first couple of years, when he could barely walk, he was playing goalie for me."

Charlie enjoyed the memories with his brother but is happy he no longer has to stop his shots. "When I was a little kid, he always threw me in net. I'm happy that didn't stick. I'm happy that I'm a forward and not a goalie," he laughed.

Building a Professional Career

Charlie's hockey journey took him through three years of college at Bemidji State University and a fourth year at Michigan State University. Immediately after his final year of college hockey, Charlie signed with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL, thanks to a recommendation from Jack, who had played there the season prior.

"Playing in Wichita really helped my career," Charlie said. "We had such a tight-knit group there, and they were in first place at the time I joined. I didn't have a major role, so it humbled me a little, but it was a blast."

One of Charlie's key connections in Wichita was defenseman Jacob Graves, now captain of the Stingrays. "My first night in Wichita, I hung out with Gravey, and ever since then, we became super close," Charlie said. "It's cool how it all played out with us on the same team together again. He had a huge impact on me coming here to South Carolina."

Joining the Stingrays

After three years playing in Europe, where he embraced the competitive hockey and passionate fanbases in the United Kingdom and Denmark, Charlie decided to return to North America, signing with the Stingrays. "I really did enjoy my time in the UK, but I just wanted to explore something different. I'm really happy I came here. I love it here, and it has been great. So far, I couldn't have asked for anything better," Charlie shared.

When Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale was building this year's squad, Graves reached out to him about bringing Charlie to the team.

"Gravey is actually the one who introduced me to Charlie this offseason, and I feel very fortunate for that," Nightingale said. "When I went online and watched his games, I immediately saw that this guy can make plays with the puck."

Graves knew that Combs would be a valuable addition to the team.

"Comber is the type of guy that when you meet him, it feels like you've known him your whole life. He's a great team player," Graves said. "On the ice, he's super skilled but not afraid to get in the dirty areas. It's a rare breed when you can get those guys. I knew he had something special and would help out any team."

Jack fully supported his brother's decision to sign in South Carolina, believing it was the right step for his career. "He kind of hit a snag in Europe with injuries and being on a team that didn't do well," Jack explained. "I encouraged him to come back to the ECHL and kind of reestablish himself. I think he made a really good decision to go to South Carolina. The team is doing great, and I think it's really good for him to be on a championship-caliber team."

The Stingrays were a frequent opponent for Jack in the 2015-16 ECHL season when he played 40 games for the division rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Jack's battles against the Stingrays reinforced his belief that South Carolina would be a good place for his brother to land.

"Even when I was in Greenville, I always had the utmost respect for South Carolina, just because the whole time I was in the ECHL, the Stingrays were contending for championships and had really good caliber teams. I always knew that they were at the top of the list as far as good organizations."

Shortly after he signed with the Rays, Charlie also heard from former Stingrays defenseman Benton Maass, who spent the last two seasons playing in South Carolina. The former South Carolina blueliner is currently coaching alongside Jack at Lindenwood, and he spent some time with Charlie in St. Louis in the offseason after Charlie had committed to the Stingrays. Maass shared what he told Charlie when the two got to know each other over the summer.

"The fans there are incredibly passionate about the team, and the community fully supports them," Maass said. "Charleston is a unique place to live and play hockey- you can golf year-round and often wear shorts to the rink. The hockey is high-caliber, too, and the team is consistently competitive. South Carolina is a special place to play."

Thriving in South Carolina

Charlie has made an immediate impact with the Stingrays, playing in all 22 games this season and contributing eight goals and 18 points while posting a +14 rating. Nightingale has been impressed by Charlie's contributions on and off the ice. "He's a little bit of a disturber, has a little Brad Marchand in his game, and those players are rare," Nightingale said, referring to the NHL star known for his mix of skill and agitator qualities. "Charlie has exceeded what I thought he was, and he's a leader as well. He's a team guy and great in the room. He doesn't take a night off and can play in all situations. He's a perfect example of what we want as a Stingrays player."

Charlie's conversations with his brother remain a constant source of guidance. "We talk pretty much every day," Charlie said. "We'll catch up after each weekend to see how his team played and how we played."

Jack enjoys watching Charlie's games whenever Lindenwood isn't playing, and he is proud to see his brother thriving.

"He has taken on more of a leadership role, which has been great to see. It has been a great fit since the start, and he is completely bought in. He's extremely happy every time I talk to him. As his brother, I'm super happy with how everything's going so far."

Images from this story

