Thunder Blows Past Rush on Friday the 13th

December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Dominic Dockery and Jérémie Bucheler on game night

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder's Dominic Dockery and Jérémie Bucheler on game night(Wichita Thunder)

RAPID CITY, SD - Wichita continued its five-game road trip on Friday night, blowing out Rapid City, 9-2, at The Monument.

Michal Stinil recorded his third-career hat trick while six others collected two or more points. Aaron Dell earned the win, stopping 34 shots.

Dominic Dockery opened the scoring at 7:49 of the first. Kobe Walker fed a pass to Jeremie Bucheler at the edge of the right circle. His shot redirected over to Dockery and he beat Matt Radomsky.

Ryan Wagner tied the game four minutes later. He got to a puck during a scramble near the crease and beat Dell for his eighth of the year.

At 14:02, Mitchell Russell tallied his third of the year and gave the Thunder a 2-1 advantage. He took a shot from the left circle that glanced off a body, hit the stick of Holden Wale and went past Radomsky.

In the second, the Thunder exploded for six goals. Stinil connected on his first of the night just 32 seconds into the frame. Walker found him at the right post and he slid a shot through Radomsky's five-hole.

Wagner cut the lead to 3-2 at 3:27 with his second of the contest. Brett Davis came behind the Thunder net and gave a pass to Wagner. He one-timed it past Dell.

The Thunder rattled off the next six to take command of the game. At 5:10, Jay Dickman tucked one home with assists to Nolan Burke and Bucheler.

Burke made it 5-2 at 13:29. He stole a pass near the left circle, walked in by himself and beat Radomsky.

Tyler Jette netted his first of the season at 14:03 to make it 6-2. Russell fired a shot from the blueline that took a weird bounce behind the net. Jette pounced on the rebound and tucked in a backhand.

Stinil added his second of the game at 17:21. During a battle near the net, Dickman found him near the left post, and Stinil slid one through Radomsky to make it 7-2.

Bucheler recorded his fifth of the year at 19:11. He rifled a wrist shot from the right circle past Radomsky to make it 8-2.

Stinil closed the scoring at 4:44 of the third, netting his hat trick goal. Walker stole a loose puck near the Rapid City line, came in on a two-on-one and Stinil beat Christian Propp to make it 9-2.

Wichita tallied a season-high for goals in a game and season-high for goals in a single period (6).

Dickman finished with a goal and three assists, which is his new season-high for points in a game. Walker had three helpers. Burke and Bucheler each had a goal and two assists. Jake Wahlin and Ryan Finnegan both finished with two helpers.

Wichita didn't have a power play in the game. Rapid City was 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The two teams close their three-game series tomorrow afternoon at 5:05 p.m. CST.

