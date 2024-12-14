Mariners Send Stockdale, Willets to Indy

December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Maine Mariners completed a future considerations trade on Saturday, dealing forward Bennett Stockdale and defenseman Jake Willets to the Indy Fuel. The move completes an October deal in which the Mariners acquired defenseman Michael Underwood.

On October 14th, the Mariners acquired Underwood from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for future considerations. The future was then traded from Savannah to the Indy Fuel, which the Mariners have now fulfilled.

Stockdale, a 25-year-old forward from Ottawa, ON played 32 games for the Mariners over the last two seasons, posting 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists). Willets, also 25, was acquired by the Mariners from Atlanta this past offseason. He appeared in 16 games for the Mariners, scoring one goal and adding two assists.

The Mariners are finishing a weekend series in Glens Falls, NY against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at 7 PM. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 on the Maine Mariners Broadcast Network, powered by Mixlr and FloHockey. The Mariners return to home ice on Saturday, December 28th for a "Pajama Party" at 6 PM, also against Adirondack. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mariners pillowcase. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.