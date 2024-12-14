Davis Scores in Overtime, Rush Downs Thunder
December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- Brett Davis' overtime goal lifted the Rapid City Rush to a 3-2 win over the Wichita Thunder on Saturday.
Davis took a feed from Ryan Wagner, dangled in front of the net, then lifted a backhand shot high to beat Gabe Carriere and earn the Rush the victory. For Davis, it was his first goal of the series and seventh of the season, but it capped off a five-point week for the alternate captain.
Wagner himself put together the best series of his Rush career. With four goals and two assists in six points, Wagner has now propelled himself into double-digit scoring with 10 goals on the year.
Dustin Manz sent the stuffed animals flying on Teddy Bear Toss Night midway through the first period. His first Rush goal could not have come at a better time. Wagner doubled up Rapid City's lead to 2-0 late in the opening period.
Wichita came back with two goals in the second to even the game heading into intermission. After a scoreless third, the Rush struck three minutes into overtime to earn the extra point.
Special teams played an important role in the Rush's success. Though it allowed a 5-on-3 goal, Rapid City killed off all three 5-on-4 power plays against, including two in the third period.
Christian Propp earned his first win of the season with 23 saves on 25 shots. Gabe Carriere stopped 23 out of 26 shots faced.
The Rush now begins a five-game stretch on the road in Idaho and Utah before returning home on New Year's Eve.
Next game: Wednesday, December 18 at Idaho. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from Idaho Central Arena.
The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Tulsa Oilers on December 31, January 3, and January 4. Join the Rush on New Year's Eve for Area 51 Night, presented by Veteran Roofing. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
Rapid City Rush on Teddy Bear Toss Night
