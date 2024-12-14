Cade Borchardt Earns Second AHL Call-Up to Coachella Valley Firebirds
December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that forward Cade Borchardt has been recalled by the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL). The 26-year-old forward has been a key offensive weapon for the Mavericks and looks to make an immediate impact at the next level.
Borchardt has been a standout for Kansas City during the 2024-25 season, recording an impressive 19 goals and 12 assists for 31 points in just 23 games, along with a stellar +28 rating, he also was selected as ECHL Player of the Week during the week of December 2-8. Standing at 5'11" and weighing 175 pounds, his consistent production has been instrumental in the Mavericks' success.
Over his ECHL career, Borchardt has played in 102 regular season games, registering 46 goals and 69 assists for a total of 115 points. He also boasts a combined +72 rating across those seasons. His breakout 2023-24 rookie campaign saw him post 24 goals and 53 assists for 77 points in 71 games, earning him a spot on the ECHL All-Rookie Team and recognition as the league's highest-scoring rookie.
After joining the Mavericks straight out of college, Borchardt brought a wealth of experience from Minnesota State University, where he played 121 games, scoring 85 points (29 goals, 56 assists) with a +44 rating. As team captain in his final collegiate season, he led his team to multiple championships.
This season, Borchardt's leadership qualities earned him the role of alternate captain for the Mavericks, reflecting his dedication on and off the ice. The Mavericks organization is eager to watch him continue his growth with the Firebirds.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
