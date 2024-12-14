Blades Rally to Force OT, But Fall in Jacksonville

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades' Jordan Sambrook, Cam Johnson, and Anton Malmström on the ice(Florida Everblades)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Third-period goals by Oliver Chau and Marc-Andre Gaudet helped the Florida Everblades force overtime after trailing 2-0, but the Blades had to settle for just one point in the league standings, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Jacksonville Icemen Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The fierce Sunshine State rivals skated to a scoreless first period, despite both teams having solid chances to open the scoring. Jacksonville outshot the Everblades by a 9-6 margin, while neither side was able to capitalize on their sole power-play opportunities.

A pair of second-period goals would net Jacksonville a 2-0 lead. Brendan Harris struck first for the Icemen just two minutes into the middle frame, while Ty Cheveldayoff followed at the 12:34 mark, just 18 seconds after the Everblades successfully staved off a four-minute power play. The bad guys controlled the tempo in the middle 20 minutes, posting a 14-9 advantage in the shot department.

With the good guys down by a pair, the third period would belong to the Everblades.

Chau got the Blades on the board at 10:11, rifling home a blast from the left circle for his 11th goal of the season as the Jacksonville lead was trimmed to 2-1. Carson Gicewicz and Riese Zmolek picked up the assists.

With the Everblades finally on the board, Gaudet found the net for the second straight night, potting the equalizer with a laser from downtown at 16:31 that would ultimately send the contest to overtime. Chau collected as assist for a two-point night, while Colin Theisen also earned a helper. Florida outshot the home team 9-5 in the third frame.

A wide-open and back-and-forth overtime saw both teams have great chances and enjoy spectacular goaltender play, but Jacksonville's Davis Koch ended the contest with the game-winner some 4:46 into the bonus period.

Cam Johnson (13-1-1-0) stopped 30 saves in goal for the Everblades and suffered the hard-luck overtime setback, while Jacksonville's Matt Vernon (7-4-2-0) stopped 25 shots and earned the win. Jacksonville claimed a 33-27 edge in shots on goal.

The Everblades will open a six-game homestand on Friday, December 20 as the South Carolina Stingrays come to town for a two-game set between the South Division's top two teams that will conclude the following night. Friday's series opener is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start, while Saturday's tilt will get rolling at 7:00 p.m. Our next 239 Friday features a $39 special offering two tickets, a souvenir program and two specialty coffees. Kids 12 and under also eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub on Friday.

Saturday night will be Peanuts Night and fans are invited to dress up as a favorite Peanuts character while enjoying a post-game skate with the Everblades players - bring your own skates! Early arrivals can take part in our pre-game tailgate with live music.

Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

