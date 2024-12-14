Abbotsford Recalls Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux from Loan

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Saturday that goaltender Jonathan Lemieux has been recalled from his loan to Kalamazoo by Abbotsford (AHL).

Lemieux, 23, owns a 5-8-1-0 record in 14 games for the K-Wings this season with a 2.71 goals against average and .917 save percentage.

The St. Hyacinthe, QB native will make his AHL debut if he appears in a game for Abbotsford.

Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday against the Indy Fuel at 7:00 p.m. at Fishers Event Center.

