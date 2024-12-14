Blake Murray Nets Hat-Trick as Atlanta Defeats Greenville on the Road, 5-3

GREENVILLE, SC. - The Atlanta Gladiators (10-11-3-1) defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (10-9-1-1), by a final score of 5-3 on Saturday night, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in Greenville, South Carolina.

Ethan Haider started in net for the Gladiators, while Jacob Ingham got the nod in between the pipes for the Swamp Rabbits.

In a first period where Atlanta out-shot Greenville 17-8, the Gladiators struck first, with Blake Murray (4th) beating Jacob Ingham at 8:35. The goal was assisted by Derek Topatigh and Randy Hernandez.

At 14:20, Derek Topatigh (4th) would add a goal to his ledger, potting a beautiful backdoor feed from Cody Sylvester.

At 19:37, Blake Murray (5th) sped to a loose puck ahead of Greenville goaltender Jacob Ingham, and scored into the empty cage to give the Glads a commanding 3-0 advantage.

In the second period, Greenville would score first, as at 4:53 Brent Pedersen (4th) snuck a shot short side on Ethan Haider following an impressive net drive.

At 8:33, the Swamp Rabbits turned the puck over in their own zone, and Cody Sylvester wasted no time in getting it on net, with his shot tipped into the net by captain Eric Neiley (7th).

Greenville would respond quickly, as at 9:59, Tate Singleton (7th) pulled off an outstanding individual effort to bring his team back within two goals.

The Swamp Rabbits would score a power play goal late in the third period, as Kaleb Lawrence (1st) one-timed a beautiful pass from Colton Young.

In the third, with the Gladiators on an abbreviated power play, Blake Murray (6th) put home a loud rebound off of the pad of Jacob. Ingham, for his third goal of the game.

Ethan Haider made 23 saves on 26 shots in the win for the Glads, while Jacob Ingham stopped 29 of 34 in the loss for the Swamp Rabbits.

