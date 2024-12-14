Michaelian, Gabriele Tally Goals in Low-Scoring Win in Bloomington

Bloomington, IL - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Bloomington Bison at Grossinger Motors Arena with a final score of 2-1.

How it Happened:

Toledo got on the board first at 8:29 of the first period with a goal by Brendon Michaelian from the blue line that slid right past the pads of the goaltender, Hugo Ollas.

The second period had little action and shots on goal were 18-17 in Toledo's favor. The game remained 1-0 heading into the final period.

Just over halfway through the 3rd period, the Walleye tallied their 2nd goal of the night by Grant Gabriele. Griffin Ness and Dalton Messina had the assists on the goal.

At 14:50, Bloomington scored and spoiled the potential shutout for Jan Bednar.

The Walleye held off the Bison through the remaining 5 minutes and secured the win with a final score of 2-1.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. BLM - J. Westcott (1G)

2. TOL - G. Gabriele (1G)

3. BLM - L. Hemstrom (1A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will compete in a home-and-home series against the Wheeling Nailers next Friday and Saturday. First game is at Wheeling on Friday evening. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m.

