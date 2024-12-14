Fuel Break Franchise Teddy Bear Record In Sell-Out Game
December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
FISHERS- In front of a sold-out crowd of 6,610 fans, the Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game where they collected a franchise high 6,852 stuffed animals for charity after a second period goal by Ryan Gagnier. The game headed to overtime and ultimately, Kalamazoo took the 4-3 win.
1ST PERIOD
The K-Wings got to work early with a goal at 2:04 by Travis Broughman but the Fuel dominated possession for the next ten minutes, pouring on shots.
At 17:30, Jermaine Loewen was called for tripping giving the Fuel a power play chance but just 17 seconds later, Nathan Burke was also called for tripping.
Lee Lapid scored at 18:38 to make it 2-0 in favor of Kalamazoo and the period ended soon after.
Shots were 12-8 in favor of Indy after one, despite the score.
2ND PERIOD
At 3:35, Nathan Noel took a hooking penalty putting the K-Wings on a power play, however the Fuel killed it off.
Ryan Gagnier made the teddy bears rain at 6:41 with a goal assisted by Colin Bilek and Bryan Lemos. After a quick cleanup of 6,852 bears, it was 2-1 and the game resumed.
After a holding call on Lucas Brenton at 15:06, Jordan Martin scored the Fuel's second shorthanded goal of the season to tie the game 2-2.
That goal was assisted by Darby Llewellyn, who had the team's first shorthanded goal last weekend, that one assisted by Martin.
At 15:59, Kalamazoo's Max Humitz was called for hooking but the K-Wings killed it off before the period ended.
3RD PERIOD
At 2:56, Ryan Cox scored to give Kalamazoo a 3-2 lead early in the third frame.
Things got progressively chippier through the third period but these two teams, who meet again tomorrow, stayed out of the box.
Colin Bilek scored at 14:26, tying the game 3-3. Ty Farmer and Thomas Farrell both claimed assists on that goal.
At the end of regulation, the score was tied 3-3 with Indy outshooting Kalamazoo 26-22 so they headed to overtime.
OVERTIME
At 2:32, Kalamazoo's Zach Okabe scored on the second shot of OT, giving them the 4-3 win.
These two teams meet again tomorrow in Kalamazoo for what is sure to be a fiery rematch.
Images from this story
|
Indy Fuel's Nathan Burke on Teddy Bear Toss Night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 14, 2024
- K-Wings Top Fuel Saturday in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Blake Murray Nets Hat-Trick as Atlanta Defeats Greenville on the Road, 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in OT Loss on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Break Franchise Teddy Bear Record In Sell-Out Game - Indy Fuel
- Michaelian, Gabriele Tally Goals in Low-Scoring Win in Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Earn Ninth Straight Win In Victory Against Cyclones - Norfolk Admirals
- Oilers Force Tie Contest In Final Minute, Defeat Idaho In Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Davis Scores in Overtime, Rush Downs Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Rally to Force OT, But Fall in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Émond Holds the Fort - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Grabs Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- All Smiles as Nailers Win 13th in a Row - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Sweep up Thunder Teddy Bear Toss - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Drop Another to Mariners, 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 14 - ECHL
- Mariners Send Stockdale, Willets to Indy - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies Are at Snowy Tahoe for Saturday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Longtime Icemen Forward Derek Lodermeier Returns for Tonight's Game - Jacksonville Icemen
- Abbotsford Recalls Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux from Loan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Charlie Combs' Hockey Journey: Following in Big Brother Jack's Footsteps - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cade Borchardt Earns Second AHL Call-Up to Coachella Valley Firebirds - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City Mavericks Spread Holiday Cheer to Overland Park NICU and Pediatric Families - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Game Notes: December 14, 2024 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Coaching Change - Worcester Railers HC
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled by AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Day: Americans Watching Party Tonight at Northside Drafthouse - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Fall to Norfolk on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Wichita Finishes Series Tonight in Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Drew Deridder Earns Second Shutout of the Season, as Atlanta Takes Down Jacksonville at Home, 3-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Blows Past Rush on Friday the 13th - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.