Fuel Break Franchise Teddy Bear Record In Sell-Out Game

December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel's Nathan Burke on Teddy Bear Toss Night

FISHERS- In front of a sold-out crowd of 6,610 fans, the Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game where they collected a franchise high 6,852 stuffed animals for charity after a second period goal by Ryan Gagnier. The game headed to overtime and ultimately, Kalamazoo took the 4-3 win.

1ST PERIOD

The K-Wings got to work early with a goal at 2:04 by Travis Broughman but the Fuel dominated possession for the next ten minutes, pouring on shots.

At 17:30, Jermaine Loewen was called for tripping giving the Fuel a power play chance but just 17 seconds later, Nathan Burke was also called for tripping.

Lee Lapid scored at 18:38 to make it 2-0 in favor of Kalamazoo and the period ended soon after.

Shots were 12-8 in favor of Indy after one, despite the score.

2ND PERIOD

At 3:35, Nathan Noel took a hooking penalty putting the K-Wings on a power play, however the Fuel killed it off.

Ryan Gagnier made the teddy bears rain at 6:41 with a goal assisted by Colin Bilek and Bryan Lemos. After a quick cleanup of 6,852 bears, it was 2-1 and the game resumed.

After a holding call on Lucas Brenton at 15:06, Jordan Martin scored the Fuel's second shorthanded goal of the season to tie the game 2-2.

That goal was assisted by Darby Llewellyn, who had the team's first shorthanded goal last weekend, that one assisted by Martin.

At 15:59, Kalamazoo's Max Humitz was called for hooking but the K-Wings killed it off before the period ended.

3RD PERIOD

At 2:56, Ryan Cox scored to give Kalamazoo a 3-2 lead early in the third frame.

Things got progressively chippier through the third period but these two teams, who meet again tomorrow, stayed out of the box.

Colin Bilek scored at 14:26, tying the game 3-3. Ty Farmer and Thomas Farrell both claimed assists on that goal.

At the end of regulation, the score was tied 3-3 with Indy outshooting Kalamazoo 26-22 so they headed to overtime.

OVERTIME

At 2:32, Kalamazoo's Zach Okabe scored on the second shot of OT, giving them the 4-3 win.

These two teams meet again tomorrow in Kalamazoo for what is sure to be a fiery rematch.

