All Smiles as Nailers Win 13th in a Row
December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
READING, PA- The Wheeling Nailers continue to make history, and on Saturday night, they set a new club record for the longest winning streak with their 13th win in a row. The contest was scoreless deep into the second period, before Kyle Jackson and Matty De St. Phalle gave Wheeling the lead. Louie Roehl and Jordan Martel added insurance in the third, and Sergei Murashov made the win stand up with 30 saves, as the Nailers knocked off the Reading Royals, 4-1 at Santander Arena. In addition to the winning streak, Wheeling extended its team-best point streak to 16 straight games (15-0-1).
Neither team was able to find the twine in the first 33 minutes of the game. That finally changed, when the Nailers opened the scoring in period two. Jordan Martel rolled a pass out to Jack Beck at the left point. Beck was given lots of time and space to walk in and load up a wrist shot, which bounced off of Kyle Jackson and dribbled in over the goal line. 4:20 later, Wheeling struck again. This time, Jackson set up the marker, as he delivered a pass into the right circle, where Matty De St. Phalle fired a laser of a one-timer into the top-left corner of the cage. Reading trimmed the margin to one with 1:11 remaining, when Austin Master put back the rebound of Jake Smith's initial shot.
The Nailers stopped the potential momentum for the Royals immediately, as they regained their two-goal edge just 35 seconds into the third. Chris Ortiz dished a pass across the blueline to Louie Roehl, who wired a slap shot all the way through and in from the right point. Wheeling tacked on one more with the man advantage, when Jordan Martel split the defense, and flipped a shot into the top-right corner of the net to give the contest a 4-1 final score.
Sergei Murashov earned his ninth consecutive victory in goal for the Nailers, as he thwarted 30 of the 31 shots he faced. Keith Petruzzelli received the loss for Reading, as he allowed four goals on 21 shots.
The Nailers will return to home ice on Friday night at 7:10 for a Frosty Friday with $2 beer specials against Toledo. That will be the first of three games next week for Wheeling, who will also travel to Toledo and Kalamazoo to wrap up the pre-holiday slate. A couple of exciting upcoming promotions include Kids' Neon New Year's Eve on December 31st, and Star Wars Night on January 11th, which is the next Big-6 Promotional Game. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
-Nailers-
Images from this story
|
Wheeling Nailers on game night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 14, 2024
- K-Wings Top Fuel Saturday in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Blake Murray Nets Hat-Trick as Atlanta Defeats Greenville on the Road, 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in OT Loss on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Break Franchise Teddy Bear Record In Sell-Out Game - Indy Fuel
- Michaelian, Gabriele Tally Goals in Low-Scoring Win in Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Earn Ninth Straight Win In Victory Against Cyclones - Norfolk Admirals
- Oilers Force Tie Contest In Final Minute, Defeat Idaho In Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Davis Scores in Overtime, Rush Downs Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Rally to Force OT, But Fall in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Émond Holds the Fort - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Grabs Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- All Smiles as Nailers Win 13th in a Row - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Sweep up Thunder Teddy Bear Toss - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Drop Another to Mariners, 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 14 - ECHL
- Mariners Send Stockdale, Willets to Indy - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizzlies Are at Snowy Tahoe for Saturday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Longtime Icemen Forward Derek Lodermeier Returns for Tonight's Game - Jacksonville Icemen
- Abbotsford Recalls Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux from Loan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Charlie Combs' Hockey Journey: Following in Big Brother Jack's Footsteps - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cade Borchardt Earns Second AHL Call-Up to Coachella Valley Firebirds - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City Mavericks Spread Holiday Cheer to Overland Park NICU and Pediatric Families - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Game Notes: December 14, 2024 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Coaching Change - Worcester Railers HC
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled by AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Day: Americans Watching Party Tonight at Northside Drafthouse - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Fall to Norfolk on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Wichita Finishes Series Tonight in Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Drew Deridder Earns Second Shutout of the Season, as Atlanta Takes Down Jacksonville at Home, 3-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Blows Past Rush on Friday the 13th - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.