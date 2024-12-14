Wichita Finishes Series Tonight in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, SD - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its five-game road trip tonight at 5:05 p.m. with its final of a three-game series against Rapid City.

This is the sixth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. All-time, Wichita is 64-58-14 against Rapid City and 25-33-8 on the road against the Rush. After tonight, the two teams won't face each other until March with another three-game series at The Monument.

Last night, the Thunder blew open a one-goal game in the second with six markers to claim a 9-2 victory over the Rush.

Wichita moves into a third-place tie with 27 points. Rapid City remains in seventh place with 15 points.

The Thunder set new season-highs last night. Wichita scored a season-high nine goals along with six in the second period, which is a new season-high for goals in a single period.

Michal Stinil recorded his third-career hat trick last night. He has game-winners in back-to-back games. Stinil has six points in his last four games. He is tied for third in goals (13) and tied for fourth in points with 27. Stinil is third in the league in shots on net (88).

Jay Dickman recorded a season-high four points last night. He finished with a goal and three helpers to lead the way. Dickman has six points in his last three games. He has multi-point outings in five of his last nine games.

Four different players finished last night with a +4 rating. Jeremie Bucheler had a season-high three points to go with his +4 showing. T.J. Lloyd, Tyler Jette, and Jay Dickman also were a +4.

Kobe Walker, Ryan Finnegan, Nolan Burke and Jake Wahlin also had multi-point nights last night for the Thunder. Walker had three helpers while Burke had a goal and two assists. Finnegan and Wahlin had two helpers.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is tied for seventh in the league with 26 points...Dominic Dockery is eight games away from playing 200 ECHL contests...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for first among blueliners with two game-winning goals... Wichita is 3-1 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 9-3-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 9-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 6-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

RUSH NOTES - Ryan Wagner is tied for fifth with 83 shots...Brady Pouteau is second with two shorthanded assists...Deni Goure is tied for first with two shootout goals...Connor Mylymok is tied for second among rookies with four majors...Billy Constantinou is tied for first among defenseman with two game-winning goals...Rapid City averages just 9.78 penalty minutes per game...Rapid City is being outscored 47-31 at home...

