Drew Deridder Earns Second Shutout of the Season, as Atlanta Takes Down Jacksonville at Home, 3-0

December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (9-11-3-1) took down the Jacksonville Icemen (12-8-2-0) by a final score of 3-0 on Friday night, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Drew DeRidder started in goal for Atlanta, while Justen Close got the nod in between the pipes for Jacksonville.

While on a power-play, with the 4,000 + Gladiator fans in attendance, anxiously awaiting the game's first goal, Eric Neiley potted a rebound after a Cody Sylvester wrist shot. However, despite stuffed animals getting thrown onto the ice, the goal would not count, as the net was off for roughly 15 seconds before the puck went crossed the goal line.

At 11:53, Atlanta forward Carson Denomie (3rd) scored to unleash the teddy bears for real this time, with a wrist shot from the left circle. The goal was assisted by Derek Topatigh and Anthony Firriolo.

In the third, with the game still at a 1-0 score, the Gladiators would find the net at 6:02, as Easton Armstrong (2nd) received a cross-ice pass from Connor Galloway, and snuck the puck through the blocker side of Justen Close.

41 seconds later, Joey Cipollone (8th) would score a breakaway goal for the Gladiators, to extend the lead to three. Cipollone shot glove side, and the puck deflected off of Close, trickled down his jersey, and into the back of the net.

Atlanta held on to win by a final score of 3-0, backed by the second shutout of the season for goaltender Drew DeRidder.

Drew DeRidder stopped all 34 shots he saw in the win for the Glads, while Justen Close made 26 saves in the loss for Jacksonville.

