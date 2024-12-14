Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled by AHL's Texas Stars
December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws has been re-assigned by the Dallas Stars to the Texas Stars.
Kraws, 24, made 43 saves last night in a 5-4 overtime loss vs. Tulsa and has made 10 starts for Idaho this season with a 6-2-2 record, a 3.35 goals against average and .900 save percentage. The Cranbury, NJ native made 26 saves on Nov. 2 for Texas in a 5-1 loss at Colorado.
This is the third time he has been re-assigned to Texas from Idaho this year. He signed a one-year NHL contract with Dallas on Mar. 25, 2024.
The Steelheads closeout a three-game series with the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:10 p.m. for the Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game. For more information click HERE.
