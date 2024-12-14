Game Day: Americans Watching Party Tonight at Northside Drafthouse

December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans right wing Mark Duarte

Fort Wayne, Indiana - The Allen Americans (7-9-4-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Fort Wayne Komets (12-7-1-0) tonight at 6:35 PM CST at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. This is the first of two meetings this weekend between two teams. The Americans have lost four straight games.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:20 PM CST

Puck Drop: 6:35 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Watching Party Tonight: Northside Drafthouse

Friday the 13th: The Americans were shutout on Friday night at Fisher's Event Center, 6-0 on Taylor Swift Night in Indy. The Americans managed a season low one shot in the opening period. Robbie Baillargeon was the only Americans player to accomplish that as the team was outshot 12-1 in the first period. Colin Bilek led the way for Indy with a pair of goals, his fifth and sixth of the season. Former Allen defenseman Ty Farmer assisted on the second Bilek goal finishing the night with a point and one shot on net.

Power Play Blanked: The Americans power play, which entered Friday night's game with the fourth ranked power play in the ECHL, was shut down by the Fuel PK unit going 0-4. Easton Brodzinski leads the Americans with four power play goals. Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts are tied for second overall with 10 power play points. Brayden Watts is tied for second overall with eight power play assists.

Duarte Streak Snapped: Mark Duarte had his goal streak snapped at four games on Friday night in Indy. He has seven points over his last seven games and nine points in 20 games (5 goals and 4 assists).

Eastern Time Zone: The Americans are playing their first games outside the Mountain Division this season with three games in the state of Indiana, and the first games against a Central Division opponent. After Friday's loss to Indy, the Americans are 0-1.

James Hardie left Friday's game: James Hardie was injured in the opening period on Friday night in Indianapolis, and did not return to the game. His status for tonight is unknown.

Blanked: The Americans were shutout for the fourth time this season on Friday, blanked by the Indy Fuel 6-0 on Friday the 13th. It was the first time the team has been shut out on the road this season. It marked the second shutout by an Americans opponent since November 9th.

ECHL Record. The seven shots by Allen on Friday night were an ECHL all-time low.

Comparing Allen and Fort Wayne

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-4-4

Away: 5-5-0

Overall: 7-9-4

Last 10: 3-4-3

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (11) Easton Brodzinski

Assists: (13) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (21) Brayden Watts

+/-: (1) Spencer Asuchak

PIM's: (31) Artyom Kulakov

Fort Wayne Komets:

Home: 4-5-1-0

Away: 8-2-0-0

Overall: 12-7-1-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Fort Wayne Komets Leaders:

Goals: (9) Alex Aleardi

Assists: (16) Kyle Mayhew

Points: (20) Odeen Tufto

+/-: (+10) Alex Aleardi

PIM's (77) Yanick Turcotte

