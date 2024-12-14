Rush Game Notes: December 14, 2024 vs. Wichita Thunder

December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, holds its annual Teddy Bear Toss game against the Wichita Thunder. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wichita Thunder defeated the Rapid City Rush 9-2 at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday. Ryan Wagner scored both goals for the Rush, his team-leading eighth and ninth of the season. The captain has three goals in two games this series. Brett Davis picked up two assists, while Chaz Smedsrud and Aaron Hyman collected one each. Wichita scored six times in the second period to pull away from the Rush. Michal Stinil recorded a hat trick. Jay Dickman tallied a four-point night: one goal and three assists.

TOSS THOSE TEDDIES

Tonight is the Rush's annual Teddy Bear Toss. Upon scoring its first goal, Rush fans will throw stuffed animals onto the ice for donation. This is the second consecutive year that Wichita is in town for this game; James Hardie scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal for the Rush last year.

HAVE A SERIES, CAP

Rush forward Ryan Wagner is in the midst of his best series with the team. In two games, Wagner has three goals and one assist to his name. The captain scored both of Rapid City's goals last night. He now leads the Rush in goals (9) and points (16).

FIRST LINE ON THE BOARD

The Rush's first line has delivered the bulk of the offense this series. It produced three of the Rush's four goals through two games. Last night, the top line of Chaz Smedsrud, Brett Davis, and Ryan Wagner combined for five points.

The Rapid City Rush welcomes in the Wichita Thunder for a three-game series on December 12, 13, and 14! Saturday, December 14th is Teddy Bear Toss and Peanuts Night. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

ECHL Stories from December 14, 2024

