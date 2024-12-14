Kansas City Mavericks Spread Holiday Cheer to Overland Park NICU and Pediatric Families
December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Overland Park, KS - The Kansas City Mavericks teamed up with Culver's, Big Biscuit, and Donutology on December 13 to bring comfort and joy to families facing challenging times during the holiday season. Culvers provided over 40 meals to NICU and pediatric families and staff at HCA Overland Park Regional and the Ronald McDonald House, alongside stuffed animals and heartfelt visits to spread cheer.
The initiative was a deeply meaningful effort for the Mavericks, whose organization has been personally touched by the struggles of NICU care. Mavericks COO James Arkell shared how his family's experience shaped the team's commitment to supporting others in similar situations.
"Our child was born prematurely and had to be in the NICU," said Arkell. "The guy who plays Santa is actually the doctor that saved our family. We want to give families a chance to take a breath."
Mac, the Mavericks' beloved mascot, was joined by Santa and Buddy the Elf as they visited rooms in the NICU, spreading holiday spirit to families during what is often an overwhelming time. The Culver's team also provided plush stuffed animals to brighten the day for young patients.
"Over the years we've done this, it's been different people, but the same reactions of relief and a smile," Arkell said. "It's so important for us to be here around the holiday season."
Families at the Ronald McDonald House, which offers support to those with children undergoing extended medical treatment, also benefited from the event. Meals from Culver's, Big Biscuit, and Donutology provided a small moment of comfort during an otherwise stressful time.
Having a child in the NICU or pediatric care can be emotionally and physically exhausting for families, especially during the holidays. The Mavericks understand these challenges and aim to make a difference for families in their community.
The Kansas City Mavericks and their involvement in the community hope that these gestures of kindness will bring comfort and joy to families in need. For more information about the Mavericks' community initiatives, visit kcmavericks.com/mavs-in-the-community.
