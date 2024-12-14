Admirals Earn Ninth Straight Win In Victory Against Cyclones

Norfolk, VA - On the heels of an eight-game winning streak, the Norfolk Admirals took to the ice for the second contest of their weekend series against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Admirals demonstrated their strong performance by scoring three consecutive goals, ultimately securing their ninth consecutive victory with a final score of 5-2 on Saturday.

Dom DiVincentiis made his eighth start for the Admirals and continued his streak of success with another impressive performance. He concluded the evening with 14 saves out of 16 shots faced.

During the opening period, the Admirals once again took the lead, reminiscent of their performance the previous night, by scoring two goals. The first goal of the game did not occur until five minutes had elapsed. Sanghoon Shin, who was making his return to the lineup following a seven-game absence, opened the scoring with a rebound from in front of the goal, bringing the score to 1-0. This goal marked his third of the season.

Merely two minutes later, Carson Golder scored by successfully executing a shot through the five-hole, thereby extending the Admirals' lead to 2-0, which elicited an enthusiastic response from the audience at Scope. This goal was Golder's eleventh of the season, positioning him as the team's leading scorer thus far. DiVincentiis demonstrated a commendable performance, executing two crucial saves; however, it was the Admirals' defense and their effectiveness in forechecking after the initial goals that enabled them to maintain their two-goal advantage.

Just one minute and three seconds into the second period, the Cyclones narrowed the gap to one goal, courtesy of a shot from Tristan Ashbrook that DiVincentiis was unable to defend in the five-hole. In the aftermath of this goal, Cincinnati intensified its forechecking efforts in pursuit of the equalizer.

Five minutes later, the Cyclones successfully equalized the game at two with a deflecton from Lincoln Griffin, shifting the momentum in their favor. The score remained tied for three minutes until the Admirals reestablished their lead. Brady Fleurent executed a shot from the front, reinvigorating the bench as he recorded his eighth goal of the season. Following forty minutes of play, the score stood at 3-2 in favor of Norfolk.

Norfolk added two more goals in the third period as they looked to shut the door on Cincinnati. Sean Montgomery fired his one-timer from out front off the pass of Fleurent from behind the net to make it 4-2. That marked his fifth goal of the season.

It remained the same until four minutes left when Fleurent found Stepan Timofeyev on the breakaway where he converted on his one-on-one with a slick move that ended with his forehand shot to extend the lead to 5-2. From there, the Admirals hunkered down and secured their ninth consecutive win and sit in second place in the ECHL North Division with 33 points.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - B. Fleurent (1 goal, 2 assists, +2)

2. NOR - S. Timofeyev (1 goal, 2 assists, +2)

3. NOR - D. Louis-Jean (3 assists, +3)

What's Next

The final contest with the Cyclones is tomorrow afternoon at Norfolk Scope, where the Admirals look for a series sweep. The puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

