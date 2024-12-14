ECHL Transactions - December 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 14, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

Michael Kim, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Zach Bannister, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Josh Filmon, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Rylan Van Unen, F activated from reserve

delete James Hardie, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Brenden Datema, D activated from reserve

delete Dylan Carabia, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve

add Kyle Bollers, F activated from reserve

delete Rhett Parsons, D placed on reserve

delete Justin Vaive, F placed on reserve

Florida:

add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve

delete Jeremie Biakabutuka, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Niah Ganske, D activated from reserve

add Odeen Tufto, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve

delete Zach White, F placed on reserve

delete Michael Gildon, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Tomas Sholl, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Ben Kraws, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

Indy:

add Nathan Noel, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Matus Spodniak, F recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

add William Rousseau, G activated from reserve

delete Samuel Hlavaj, G recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Jacksonville:

add Derek Lodermeier, F signed contract

delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve

delete Connor Russell, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Hunter Vorva, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jonathon Lemieux, G recalled by Abbotsford

Kansas City:

add Jay Powell, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Cade Borchardt, F recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

add Bennett Stockdale, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jake Willets, D traded to Indy

delete Bennett Stockdale, F traded to Indy

Norfolk:

add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Sanghoon Shin, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on reserve

delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

add Dustin Manz, F activated from reserve

add Braeden Tuck, F activated from reserve

delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

delete Simon Boyko, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Don Olivieri, D signed contract

add Brock Caufield, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Austin Master, F activated from reserve

delete Mason Primeau, F placed on reserve

delete Logan Britt, D placed on reserve

delete Jason Horvath, D suspended by Reading

delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on bereavement leave

Savannah:

add Keith Kinkaid, G activated from reserve

delete Evan Cormier, G placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Chris Dodero, F activated from reserve

delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Jed Pietila, D activated from reserve

add Tanner Palocsik, D activated from reserve

delete Colin Swoyer, D placed on reserve

delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Paxton Leroux, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Sean Olson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Utah:

add Brayden Nicholetts, F activated from reserve

delete Aaron Aragon, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Austin Heidemann, F activated from reserve

delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve

