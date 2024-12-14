ECHL Transactions - December 14
December 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 14, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Reading:
Michael Kim, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Zach Bannister, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Josh Filmon, F placed on reserve
Allen:
add Rylan Van Unen, F activated from reserve
delete James Hardie, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
add Brenden Datema, D activated from reserve
delete Dylan Carabia, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve
add Kyle Bollers, F activated from reserve
delete Rhett Parsons, D placed on reserve
delete Justin Vaive, F placed on reserve
Florida:
add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve
delete Jeremie Biakabutuka, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Niah Ganske, D activated from reserve
add Odeen Tufto, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve
delete Zach White, F placed on reserve
delete Michael Gildon, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Idaho:
add Tomas Sholl, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Ben Kraws, G recalled to Texas by Dallas
Indy:
add Nathan Noel, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Matus Spodniak, F recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
add William Rousseau, G activated from reserve
delete Samuel Hlavaj, G recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Jacksonville:
add Derek Lodermeier, F signed contract
delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve
delete Connor Russell, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Hunter Vorva, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Jonathon Lemieux, G recalled by Abbotsford
Kansas City:
add Jay Powell, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Cade Borchardt, F recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
add Bennett Stockdale, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Jake Willets, D traded to Indy
delete Bennett Stockdale, F traded to Indy
Norfolk:
add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Sanghoon Shin, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on reserve
delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Rapid City:
add Dustin Manz, F activated from reserve
add Braeden Tuck, F activated from reserve
delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve
delete Simon Boyko, F placed on reserve
Reading:
add Don Olivieri, D signed contract
add Brock Caufield, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Austin Master, F activated from reserve
delete Mason Primeau, F placed on reserve
delete Logan Britt, D placed on reserve
delete Jason Horvath, D suspended by Reading
delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on bereavement leave
Savannah:
add Keith Kinkaid, G activated from reserve
delete Evan Cormier, G placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Chris Dodero, F activated from reserve
delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
add Jed Pietila, D activated from reserve
add Tanner Palocsik, D activated from reserve
delete Colin Swoyer, D placed on reserve
delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Paxton Leroux, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Sean Olson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Utah:
add Brayden Nicholetts, F activated from reserve
delete Aaron Aragon, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
add Austin Heidemann, F activated from reserve
delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve
