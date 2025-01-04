Thunder Comeback Falls Short against Lions, 5-2

January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







TROIS-RIVIERES - Despite a late third-period push, the Adirondack Thunder fell to the Trois-Rivieres Lions, 5-2, in front of 2,292 from Colisee Videotron on Saturday night.

The Lions opened the scoring 5:53 into the game after the Thunder killed off a penalty. Alex Young was exiting the penalty box as Justin Ducharme took a centering pass and beat goaltender David Fessenden for the 1-0 lead. Tyler Hylland and Vincent Sevigny

Just over one minute later, Wyatt McLeod took a shot from the center point through traffic and into the net for a 2-0 lead. The goal was McLeod's first of the year from Xavier Cormier and came at 6:54 of the opening period.

Trois-Rivieres took a 3-0 lead as Chris Jandric netted his fourth of the year at 14:12 of the first frame. Anthony Beauregard and Vincent Sevigny were credited with the assists and Adirondack trailed Trois-Rivieres by three to start the second.

Ryan Francis pulled the Thunder back within a goal at 12:49 of the second period as he blasted in a one timer over the shoulder of goaltender Zachary Emond and the Lions' lead was decreased to 3-1. Kevin O'Neil and Ty Gibson were credited with the assists on Francis' fifth of the year.

In the third period, Dylan Wendt moved down the left side of the ice and cut to the front of the net, beating Zachary Emond by his left skate to pull Adirondack within one. The goal was Wendt's fourth of the season from Josh Filmon and the Thunder trailed 3-2.

The Lions would add two empty-net goals late in regulation for the 5-2 win.

The Thunder return home January 10, 11 and 12 against the Orlando Solar Bears! Enjoy drink specials on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday is the annual Kid's Day Game with a special 3 p.m. puck drop where kids help run the show. The first 1,000 kids 14 and under receive a FREE t-shirt and bring your skates for a postgame skate with the Thunder after the game! Also, special kids-designed jerseys!

Great ticket packages are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

