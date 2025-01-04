Cyclones Win 2025 Opener, Defeat Bison 3-2 on the Road

January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones opened the 2025 calendar year with a 3-2 road victory over the Bloomington Bison on Friday night. The Cyclones saw forward Lincoln Griffin pick up two goals, including the game-winning tally, to give them their seventh win of the 2024-25 regular season. Vyacheslav Peksa recorded 28 saves in the victory.

Bloomington started the scoring in the game. Just six minutes into the game, captain Eddie Matsushima scored his 13th goal of the season to make it 1-0, Bloomington.

Despite an early push from the Bison, Cincinnati responded well with offensive zone time. The Cyclones' efforts would be rewarded. Dante Sheriff found Chas Sharpe for a blast from the point. The shot redirected off Mathieu Gosselin and found the blade of Griffin. Griffin found the back of the net to level the score at 1-1.

With his goal, Griffin now has points in seven of his last 11 games. Additionally, with his assist, Sharpe now has points in seven of his last 10 games as well.

The score would stay tied at 1-1 leading into the second. Just over a minute into the middle frame, Bloomington went to the box. Cincinnati would capitalize off Braeden Kressler's second goal of the season to give Cincinnati a 2-1 lead.

Cincinnati would take a two-goal lead on yet another power play goal. Griffin redirected Ty Voit's shot from the point to score his second goal of the game and make it 3-1.

With the power play goal, Cincinnati now has six power plays in their last three games, with five of them taking place on the road. Additionally, Griffin recorded his first multi-goal performance of the 2024-25 season.

Peksa shut the door, making 21 saves through the first two periods to keep Cincinnati with the lead heading into the final period.

After a prolonged stoppage for a fire alarm at the arena, Cincinnati took a 3-1 lead into the late stages of regulation.

Josh Boyer scored his fifth of the season to cut the Cincinnati lead in half and make 3-2 with just 3:05 left in the game. Cincinnati slammed the door to pick up their first road victory against Bloomington and come away with a 3-2 win.

With the win, the Cyclones pick up road wins in back-to-back games. Cincinnati has three wins in their last five road contests since defeating Kalamazoo on December 20, 2024.

Cincinnati will have a quick turnaround, returning to Heritage Bank Center tomorrow night for Throwback Night against the Indy Fuel. The Cyclones will wear vintage-style uniforms that will be auctioned off during the game. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. and tickets are available on cycloneshockey.com/tickets.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.