Game Day #28 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières plays its second game in 24 hours against the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder this evening, but this time on Colisée Vidéotron ice in Trois-Rivières.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #18 Xavier Cormier: The older of the Lions' Cormier brothers tandem scored two goals in Trois-Rivières' victory Friday night. The forward now has 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points in 26 games this season. The Pont-Rouge, Quebec native is only five goals shy of equaling his ECHL single season career high (15 goals in 65 games last year).

- #16 Alex Beaucage: The Lions' leading goal-getter, the Trois-Rivières native continues to produce at an impressive pace. The forward has 11 goals and eight assists for 19 points in only 12 games this season with the Lions.

- #9 Nicolas Guay: The Chateauguay, Quebec native is just one assist away from equaling Cedric Montminy as the Lions' overall assists leader with 60. He was credited with one assist in Glens Falls on Friday night.

Players to watch for the Adirondack Thunder:

- #13 Alex Young: The forward is a constant force to be reckoned with in the offensive zone. He has eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points in 27 games.

- #72 Ryan Francis: The forward was a presence yet again last night, but it was for his prowess with his fists as he dropped the gloves with the Lions' Xavier Cormier in the second period.

- #37 Dylan Wendt: The forward is regularly among the Thunder's top six in terms of the team's offence. But with "only" 10 points in 20 games, those numbers are somewhat disappointing for a player who has an NHL contract.

The third game of the three-games-in-three-days series between the Lions and Thunder concludes Sunday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

