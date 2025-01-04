K-Wings Fall to Bison on Rainbow Ice
January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-17-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, lost to the Bloomington Bison (13-16-0-2) Saturday at Wings Event Center in front of 4,862 fans for the fourth annual Hockey is for Everyone / Rainbow Ice Game, 7-2.
Bloomington scored three goals in the first seven minutes of the game to take an early lead.
Max Humitz (8) got Kalamazoo on the board with a goal at the 13:45 mark. Jon Martin (5) set up Ryan Cox's (7) initial shot, as Humitz came crashing in to chip the rebou over the glove of the Bison netminder and into the net.
Another Bloomington goal at the 16:51 mark made it 4-1 after the first.
Ryan Naumovski (2) then scored to bring the K-Wings back within two at the 1:28 mark of the middle frame. On the play, Humitz (7) sent the puck to Cox (8) in the neutral zone, and he gave a drop pass to Naumovski to finish it off with a laser from the top of the left circle that went off the left post and in.
The Bison answered with two goals in the next minute to make it 6-2. Kalamazoo then pulled Hunter Vorva (1-2-0-0) for Jonathan Lemieux in net.
Bloomington added one more goal at the 12:30 mark of the second on the power play.
Lemieux was strong in relief, stopping 20 of 21 shots faced.
The K-Wings head back on the road to face the Toledo Walleye (21-7-4-0) Sunday at 5:15 p.m. at Huntington Center.
