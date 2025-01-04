Cyclones Win Back-To-Back Games, Defeat Indy 4-2

January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones win back-to-back games after defeating the Indy Fuel, 4-2, on Saturday night at Heritage Bank Center. Dante Sheriff and Lincoln Griffin recorded multi-point performances to give the Cyclones their first win of the season against the Fuel this year. Pavel Cajan recorded 14 saves to pick up the win.

The Cyclones got started less than two minutes into regulation. Ty Farmer took a penalty a minute into the game to give Cincinnati the power play. Braeden Kressler notched his third of the season on the power play to make it 1-0, Cincinnati.

A little under five minutes later, the Fuel responded. Fresh off the draw, Colin Belik went five hole to level up the score at 1-1 at the 6:32 mark of the period.

Ryan McCleary dumped down the puck for Griffin in the near corner. Griffin centered a perfect feed to Sheriff who scored to make it 2-1 Cyclones.

Sheriff's fourth goal of the season gives him points in three of the last four games played. Additionally, Sheriff now has three multi-point performances in the 2024-25 season.

After a scoreless second period, the Cyclones carried a one-goal lead into the third and final period.

Sheriff saw his potential second goal of the season cancelled by the officials. Seconds later, the Cyclones took their first penalty of the game with Remy Parker called for interference. William Provost made the 'Clones pay, scoring to make it 2-2.

The Cyclones took another penalty and things seemed bleak for the home side. Griffin had other plans. Adam Tisdale advanced the puck out and Griffin outskated the Indy defenseman to score a shorthanded goal on a breakaway to make it 3-2.

Griffin recorded the eventual game-winning goal at the 14:09 mark of the final period to give him his first shorthanded goal of the season. Additionally, Griffin now has three multi-point performances in the last four games.

Ty Voit provided the insurance goal with the empty net goal to finish out the game and give the Cyclones back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

The Cyclones close out the three-game weekend with a road contest against the Fort Wayne Komets tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.