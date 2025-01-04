Oilers Fall to Rush in Road Trip Finale

RAPID CITY, SD - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 3-1 to the Rapid City Rush at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota on Saturday night.

Brady Poteau put the Rush up 1-0 12:23 into the action, snapping the only goal of the opening period over Vyacheslav Buteyets' short-side shoulder.

Alec Butcher clapped home his 10th of the season - his third power-play strike - off a seam pass from Jeremie Biakabutuka 7:42 into the middle period to send the game tied 1-1 into the third period.

Tulsa found itself struggling to find momentum in the opening 7:17 of the third period, ending up in the box on three-separate occasions. Maurizio Colella then jumped on a turnover with 2:22 seconds remaining in the game, converting the chance for the eventual game-winning goal. Brett Davis closed the scoring 3-1 with an empty-net finish in the final minute.

The team heads back to the BOK Center on Friday, Jan. 10 as the Route 66 Blue Whales, sporting a limited-time identity for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against Fort Wayne. The Blue Whales return on Saturday, Jan 11 for a second 7:05 p.m. contest against the Komets at the BOK Center. The Blue Whales will wear two, separate jerseys - one on Friday and one on Saturday - over the weekend, and all branding, giveaways announcements and merchandise will reflect Green Country hockey's alternate identity. The Oilers then make their first appearance at the BOK Center of 2025 against the Allen Americans on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3:05 p.m. with a return to division play.

