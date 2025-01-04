Rush Game Notes: January 4, 2025 vs. Tulsa Oilers

January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, hosts the Tulsa Oilers in the rubber match of its three-game series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Tulsa Oilers blanked the Rapid City Rush 5-0 on Friday. It is the Rush's second time being shut out this season and the first at home. Tulsa scored in all three periods, winning decisively after the Rush took the opening game of the series. Vyacheslav Buteyets recorded a 28-save shutout, while Connor Murphy stopped 37 in the loss.

FIGHT NO. 2 FOR THE SHERIFF

Garrett Klotz fought for the second time this year when he dropped the gloves with Cade McNelly in the first period. While this bout did not have the anticipation of Klotz's first fight against Daniel Amesbury on Nov. 9, Klotz wore McNelly down throughout a lengthy fight and pumped up the home crowd in the process.

BY ONE, BUT...

The Rush has played 16 one-goal games this season, second-most in the ECHL behind Orlando. However, it has gone four straight games without playing a one-goal contest, the longest such streak this year.

AHL DEBUTS

Defenseman Charles Martin made his American Hockey League debut when he skated in the Calgary Wranglers' victory over the Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday. Forward Deni Goure proceeded to make his Wranglers debut on Friday.

STAYING HOME

The Rush stays put at home through next Sunday, January 12 as it plays a season-long six-game homestand. The second-place Tahoe Knight Monsters, featuring former Rush forward Logan Nelson, will make their only trip to Rapid City next week.

The Rush stays put at home through next Sunday, January 12 as it plays a season-long six-game homestand. The second-place Tahoe Knight Monsters, featuring former Rush forward Logan Nelson, will make their only trip to Rapid City next week.

