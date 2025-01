ECHL Transactions - January 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 4, 2025: CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Scott Kirton, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Darian Skeoch, D activated from reserve

delete Sam Ruffin, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Ayodele Adeniye, D activated from reserve

add Robbie Baillargeon, F activated from reserve

add Liam Gorman, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve

delete James Hardie, F placed on reserve

delete Harrison Blaisdell, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Brenden Datema, D activated from reserve

add Dominiks Marcinkevics, F activated from reserve

delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve

delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add P.J Fletcher, F activated from reserve

delete Mitchell Walinski, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Tristan Ashbrook, F returned from loan by Iowa Wild

add Adam Tisdale, F activated from reserve

delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve

Florida:

add Will Cranley, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

delete Oliver Chau, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Will Cranley, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Parker Berge, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Ben Poisson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add MacGregor Sinclair, F signed contract

delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve

delete Hank Crone, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Bennett Stockdale, F activated from reserve

delete Alex Wideman, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add William Rousseau, G returned from loan by Iowa Wild

add Matthew Sop, F assigned by Iowa

add Hakon Nilsen, D activated from reserve

delete Bogdans Hodass, D placed on reserve

delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve

delete Tyson Brouwer, G released as emergency backup goalie

Jacksonville:

add Connor Russell, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve

delete Jonathan Hampton, F placed on reserve

delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Kylor Wall, D acquired from Tulsa 1/1

add Luc Salem, D activated from reserve

delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve

delete Ben Berard, F placed on reserve

delete Mark Cheremeta, F placed on 3-day injuredreserve

delete Davis Codd, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Jake Stevens, D signed contract

add Cory Dennis, D activated from reserve

add Christian Sarlo, F activated from reserve

delete Jake Stevens, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Evan Vierling, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve

delete Jimmy Lambert, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Kasimir Kaskisuo, G signed contract

add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve

delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

delete Kasimir Kaskisuo, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Ty Taylor, G activated from reserve

delete Alexis Gravel, G placed on bereavement leave

Rapid City:

add Dustin Manz, F activated from reserve

add Christian Propp, G activated from reserve

delete Connor Murphy, G placed on reserve

delete Simon Boyko, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Patrick Guay, F activated from reserve

add Nathan Staios, D activated from reserve

delete Keaton Pehrson, D placed on reserve

delete Rylan Van Unen, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Dominic Vidoli, D activated from reserve

delete Brandon Tabakin, D placed on reserve

delete Adam Pitters, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Trois Rivieres:

add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve

add Wyatt McLeod, D activated from reserve

delete Luke Cavallin, G placed on reserve

delete Kirby Proctor, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve

add Cade McNelly, D activated from 14-day injured reserve 1/3

delete Duggie Lagrone, D placed on reserve

delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve 1/3

Utah:

add Kabore Dunn, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Kabore Dunn, D traded to Fort Wayne

Wichita:

add Nico Somerville, D activated from reserve

delete Tyler Jette, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

add J.D. Dudek, F activated from reserve

delete Justin Gill, F placed on reserve

