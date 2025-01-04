Steelheads Edge Out Grizzlies 3-2

January 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (17-12-3-0, 37pts) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (9-18-3-0, 21pts) Saturday night by a final score of 3-2 in front of 5,291 fans at the Idaho Central Arena, the 51st consecutive regular season sell-out. Idaho will welcome the Florida Everblades into town next week for a three-game series beginning Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho took a 1-0 lead just 2:28 into the game as Trevor Zins (1st) sent a shot from the point sailing into the back of the net from Matt Ustaski and Blake Swetlikoff. Dylan Fitze rattled off a pair of two unanswered goals at 4:41 and 9:15 giving Utah a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. Shots were 14-8 Grizzlies.

The Steelheads received a pair of goals in a span of 2:45 seconds apart from one another in the second period to capture a 3-2 victory. Patrick Moynihan (2nd) in his second game as a Steelhead tied the game at 2-2 at 12:08 from A.J. White and Patrick Kudla. Kudla from behind the back wall found White above the left half boards where he fed Moynihan inside the right circle where he scooped the puck over the glove of Jake Barczewski. Brendan Hoffmann (13th) notched his sixth goal in his last eight games at 14:53 from Slava Demin and Thomas Caron making it 3-2. Demin sent a wrister towards the net from the left point that went off a Utah defender at the left side of the crease and then off the head of Hoffmann and into the back of the net. Idaho outshot Utah 17-6 in the middle period and then the Grizzlies outshot the Steelheads 10-9 in the final frame.

Ben Kraws made 28 saves on 30 shots in the win while Jackson Barczewski made 31 saves on 34 shots.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Patrick Moynihan (IDH, 1-0-1, +1, 3 shots)

2) Ben Kraws (IDH, 28 saves)

3) Briley Wood (UTA, 2-0-2, +2, 3 shots)

GAME NOTES

Idaho finished 0-for-4 on the power-play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

Idaho outshot Utah 34-30.

Romain Rodzisnki (IR), Tomas Sholl (IR), Francesco Arcuri (IR), Connor MacEachern (IR), Ty Pelton-Byce (INJ), Hank Crone (INJ), and Nick Canade (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

A.J. White has an assist in three straight games.

Patrick Moynihan has an assist in back-to-back games for Idaho.

Blake Swetlikoff has an assist in two of his last three games.

Trevor Zins scored his first goal of the season and has two points in his last three games.

Patrick Kudla has a point in back-to-back games.

Slava Demin has two assists in his last four games.

MacGregor Sinclair finished plus-one in his Steelheads debut.

